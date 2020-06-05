The driver of the car initially did not remain on the scene, but police did not say if he returned later or how he was located.

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

— Emily Davies

VIRGINIA

Man jailed over threats to protesters

A Virginia man accused of threatening to kill protesters and burn property was jailed after a sheriff’s investigation.

Michael M. Hanson, 24, was charged Thursday with threatening to burn or bomb and knowingly communicating a threat to kill or do bodily injury with intent to commit an act of terrorism, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities said that multiple concerned people reported Wednesday that Hanson had allegedly made a post on social media in which he claimed he wanted to kill protesters and burn houses and cars.

The sheriff’s office did not specify what protesters were being targeted.

Hanson was booked into jail without bond and was set to appear in court Friday, officials said. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

— Associated Press

Man gets 60 years in murder-for-hire case

A Pakistani national has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot in which a Virginia businessman was strangled with his own shoelaces.

Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood, 61, received his sentence in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Wednesday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in February for the 2015 killing of Adel M. Elmadany, news outlets said.

Prosecutors alleged Mahmood paid two men from Guatemala a total of $6,000 to carry out the plot because he believed Elmadany had helped shelter his wife while the couple was going through a divorce.

Mahmood also claimed that $70,000 in cash, 4 ounces in gold and important documents had gone missing from him and suggested the items may have ended up with Elmadany’s wife, according to prosecutors.

Mahmood maintained his innocence during the trial and claimed he only hired the co-defendants to negotiate for the return of his property, and that the men acted on their own when they killed Elmadany in his auto sales business, the Times-Dispatch reported.

Mahmood fled to Pakistan while he was being investigated and was arrested by local and federal agents in 2019 upon his return to Virginia, authorities said.

