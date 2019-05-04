THE DISTRICT

Southeast man killed in hit-and-run

A man was killed Friday in a hit-and-run in Southeast Washington, police said.

Joshua Lorenzo Williams, 24, of Southeast was crossing Southern Avenue at Beck Street using the crosswalk at about 11:24 p.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Buick Encore traveling north at high speed, D.C. police said.

The driver fled, leaving the damaged vehicle on the street, police said. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continued to search for the driver Saturday but had no suspects, a spokesman said.

— Michael E. Miller

Person arrested at Cameroon Embassy

The U.S. Secret Service arrested an individual at the Cameroon Embassy on Saturday. The agency did not release the person’s name but said they were arrested around 4 p.m. for unlawful entry, simple assault and destruction of property.

Images and video posted to social media showed officers placing handcuffs on a man wearing a white apron with words written on it in red spray paint.

An ambulance was called to the scene, the Secret Service said, and images posted to social media showed paramedics wheeling a stretcher into the embassy. But it was unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Officials at the embassy did not return a call for comment.

— Michael E. Miller

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news