THE DISTRICT

Mistake at jail gives man a night out

A D.C. man mistakenly released from the Fairfax County jail on Sunday night was rearrested Monday, officials said.

Donald Bernard Lewis, 53, initially was arrested Saturday on three grand-larceny charges. Authorities at the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office said he was let go about 9 p.m. Sunday in what they called an “errant release.”

Lewis was taken into custody without incident in the District about 9:20 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office did not indicate what caused the mistake.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Authorities identify crash victim

Police have identified the man killed in a crash on Friday in Brandywine.

Kenneth Washington, 53, of Northeast Washington was a passenger in a Nissan that crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Volkswagen at about 6:25 p.m. on Brandywine Road near Lee Acres Drive, Prince George’s County police said.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine why the Nissan driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries, crossed the double yellow line, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Police kill dog after attack on deliveryman

A bulldog that bit off part of a deliveryman’s ear during an attack was shot and killed by police after it moved toward an animal control officer, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Endsley Place in the Upper Marlboro area at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after someone reported that a dog had attacked a man delivering food to a home, police said.

The American bulldog bit the man’s face and neck, taking off a portion of his ear, police said.

An animal control officer called to the scene tried to restrain the dog, but “it broke free and prepared to lunge” at the animal control officer, police said. A police officer then fired at the dog.

The police department is conducting an internal investigation of the shooting. Prince George’s County Animal Control is investigating the dog and the attack, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Man found in burning car is identified

Police identified the man found shot and burned inside a car in Capitol Heights as Devonte Dixon, 26.

Authorities were called to a car fire on Akin Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. on May 14, Prince George’s County police said. After the fire was out, Dixon was found dead inside the car, and his body was badly burned.

The next day, a medical examiner determined that Dixon had also been shot.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

— Lynh Bui

