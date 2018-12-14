THE DISTRICT

Man is sentenced to

37 years in 2016 killing

A District man was sentenced to 37 years in prison Friday for the 2016 fatal shooting of a janitor for the FBI, who police say was an innocent bystander walking to a bus stop.

A D.C. Superior Court jury found Kelby Ronald Gordon, 32, guilty in July of second-degree murder in the death of Gabriel Turner.

Prosecutors say Gordon was trying to rob another man and chased his victim and began shooting on a path in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE.

Turner, 46, was hit by a bullet as he walked on the path.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Teen charged as adult in stepfather's death

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder in the fatal shooting of his stepfather.

Jonte Graham of District Heights was charged in the slaying of Antoine Colter, 32, of Northwest Washington, according to Prince George’s County police.

Graham and Colter argued before the shooting in an apartment about 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the 6800 block of Atwood Street in District Heights, police said. Officers found Colter shot, and he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Man charged in fire at mental-health facility

A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that started at a mental-health facility and spread to neighboring shops in a College Park strip mall, fire officials said.

Paul Franklin Willis III, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested, the Prince George’s Fire and EMS department said. He has also been charged with malicious burning and reckless endangerment. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters were called to a shopping center in the 10000 block of Rhode Island Avenue about 2 a.m. Friday, the fire department said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze coming from the one-story commercial complex. It started at a mental-health facility called On Our Own.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

GOP asks Supreme Court to delay map

Virginia Republicans want to block a federal court from approving a new legislative map until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on whether it’s even needed.

Speaker Kirk Cox asked the high court Thursday to delay a lower court’s plans to approve a new map after a Jan. 10 hearing.

The Supreme Court agreed last month to hear an appeal from Republicans who are trying to preserve state legislative districts that have been struck down as racially discriminatory.

A lower court is moving ahead with plans to implement a new map, and a court-appointed expert released potential maps last week for consideration.

Cox said having the lower court approve a new map only to have it discarded later by the Supreme Court would confuse voters.

— Associated Press