THE DISTRICT

Man sentenced in 2016 shooting death

A D.C. man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for the 2016 shooting death of an unarmed man who authorities said was trying to defuse a confrontation.

A D.C. Superior Court jury in April found Andre Becton, 27, guilty of second-degree murder while armed and other firearm offenses in the slaying of Darnell “Kirk” Peoples Sr., 35.

According to prosecutors, on the evening of Sept. 15, 2016, Peoples and a woman walked up to a group of men shooting dice in the 600 block of Mellon Street SE. At some point, prosecutors said, Peoples made a remark that offended the men. Becton, who was in the group, confronted Peoples. Peoples tried to calm the situation, but Becton pulled out a gun and shot Peoples in the neck and left hip, prosecutors said.

Becton was arrested in October 2016, in part as a result of a dying declaration by Peoples, who told police when they arrived that “Dre from Trenton Park” shot him.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Suspects ages 15 and 20 charged in killing

Two people, including a

15-year-old, have been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred this week in Oxon Hill, Md.

Roger Beckwith Jr., 20, of Baltimore and Mark Lechoco, 15, of Fort Washington have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the killing of Bryant Brooks, 19, according to Prince George’s County police.

Brooks was shot Monday around 10:40 p.m. during an illegal drug transaction, police said.

The incident was an attempted robbery in the 400 block of Winslow Road, police said. Officers called to the scene found Brooks outside with gunshot wounds.

Lechoco, who has been charged as an adult, arranged the illegal transaction before the shooting, police said.

Both Beckwith and Lechoco are in jail without bond. Online court records did not list an attorney for them.

— Lynh Bui

