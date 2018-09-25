Our three jurisdictions are just similar enough to give us shared experiences and just different enough to elicit strong reactions among residents. (EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

Columnist

Maryland is bluer than Virginia, important if you lean that way. But it’s Virginia, not Maryland, that has a Democratic governor. The District has a vibrant nightlife, but its residents don’t have voting congressional representation. Virginia has lower taxes than D.C. or Maryland, but it’s on the other side of the river. Of course, it’s on this side of the river if you work there. But what if most of your friends live in Maryland?

Those are just some of the calculations I imagine people do when they decide where to live in our area, or whether they should relocate within it to ease a work commute. Our three jurisdictions are just similar enough to give us shared experiences and just different enough to elicit strong reactions among residents.

I was curious to hear from people who have lived in at least two of the three. How do things compare?

Jim DiSciullo has spent a little less than half of his 66 years in Northern Virginia and a little more than half in Howard County, Md., where he lives now. Some of his observations: “In Maryland, you get food at grocery stores and beer, wine and liquor at liquor stores. In Virginia, you get food, beer and wine at grocery stores and liquor at an ABC store (a bank for booze). Neither works well, and depending on what one needs, drivers encounter a lot of extra driving and stops.”

(And, of course, in Montgomery County, Md., we have to buy our liquor from the county. Ridiculous.)

Jim said that when he lived in Virginia, he thought Marylanders had the subway advantage. Now he feels the opposite.

As for driving, “Local traffic seems better in Maryland, while getting around the Beltway seems better for Virginians. My Columbia location has done a pretty good job on controlling growth while NOVA seems to have become a concrete jungle.”

There’s another thing Jim noticed: “Maryland men wear baseball hats backward while Virginians wear them the right way. Balding Marylanders buzz cut their heads while Virginians do more of a comb-over.”

Jim vows to move back to Alexandria one day.

Mike Stodghill has lived in all three jurisdictions. He wrote: “There are plenty of folks on both banks of the Potomac who look across to the other side and see a bunch of whacked-out aliens with two heads. . . . And, sure, there are some differences. Virginia has lower taxes overall, car tax excepted, but (in my opinion) worse traffic. There aren’t enough bridges, and too many choke points.

“The District has a dwindling number of lifelong residents who were born and bred in the city and embody its true heart and soul. . . . You don’t see that in your cookie-cutter suburban cul-de-sac.”

After living in the District, Mike moved for a while to a condo in a walkable Arlington, Va., neighborhood. Now he lives in North Bethesda, Md. His conclusion? “We denizens of the DMV share far more in common than the perceived differences we let divide us. I’m glad I experienced all three places.”

Shirley B. Fein said she finds it interesting when people tell commuters to move just to be closer to work. “I’m retired now, and I love not having to be on the road for a few hours every day,” she wrote. “But, would I have moved while I was working?”

Shirley spent 25 years at a company whose headquarters changed locations many times: Rosslyn, Bethesda, McLean, Herndon, Columbia . . .

“If I moved each time my employer moved, imagine how my life would be impacted when I had to change everything (driver’s license, voting, taxes, etc.),” she wrote.

Added Shirley: “I love living in Virginia (specifically Arlington), but when I was commuting to Bethesda, I enjoyed working in the middle of a busy vibrant area. So, I have nothing against Maryland. I actually have some wonderful friends who live across the river. My commute was supplemented by listening to novels or trying to learn Spanish with tapes/CDs checked out from the library. So, my advice is: Don’t move. Home is home.”

Holliday Wagner echoed those sentiments.

“Changing your home every time your job changes location or you get a new job is not conducive to mental health — either yours, the community’s or the country’s,” wrote Holliday, who lives in Accokeek, Md. “If you consider your home as temporary, you will not have a commitment to engage in electing representatives that will improve libraries, schools, parks, housing, roads or the environment. You will be much less likely to invest in relationships with other residents because of your short-term expectations.”

Holliday asked: “What is most critical? How you make a living or the depth of your engagement with life?”

Boy, that’s a big question.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.