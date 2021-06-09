Leaders of hospitals and hospital associations said the decision was made to protect patients and staff members, citing the efficacy of the vaccine and noting its minimal side effects. Individual hospitals will establish their own timelines by which employees must be vaccinated, and some say they have no immediate plans to terminate employees who do not comply — instead, they will be required to undergo regular coronavirus testing.
Jacqueline D. Bowens, the president of the D.C. Hospital Association, said the decision to require vaccinations was not made lightly, especially because the pandemic has already led to concerns about staffing in the industry. But she said hospital leaders felt it was the right time to make such a move “due to both the science and the safety of the vaccine.”
“We believed this was the right thing to do,” Bowens said. “What we’re trying to do is what we believe is in the best overall interests of our workforce and the communities we serve.”
About 70 percent of hospital employees in D.C. and Maryland are fully vaccinated, the associations said. Employees who cite medical or religious reasons may receive exemptions from the requirement. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said that employers can require vaccines, and President Biden is urging more Americans to get the shots to stave off new outbreaks and stem the spread of highly contagious variants.
But at one of the first hospitals to require vaccinations, there have been protests and nearly 200 employee suspensions this week. Workers at Houston Memorial also filed a lawsuit alleging that the hospital’s policy is an infringement on their rights.
Bowens said the intent of the intent of the announcement from the D.C. Hospital Association is not to be punitive, noting that there will be a focus on employee education and that each hospital will be able to move on its own timeline, with some mandating vaccinations earlier than others.
D.C.’s private hospitals — including George Washington University Hospital, Children’s National Hospital, Howard University Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital — have all agreed to require vaccinations.
The Washington DC VA Medical Center, which is federally run, will wait for a national decision, Bowens said, and United Medical Center and St. Elizabeths Hospital, which are run by the D.C. government, will also decide separately.
In Maryland, officials said the adoption of a vaccine mandate was driven largely by the state’s two biggest hospital systems — Johns Hopkins Health System and the University of Maryland Medical System, which has about 29,000 employees across its 13 hospitals statewide. The U-Md. system will require all employees, contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated after at least one of the provisionally approved vaccines is granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Until that happens, there will be two options: Starting Sept. 1, employees can either get vaccinated, or, if they are unvaccinated, participate in weekly coronavirus testing. The deadline for managers is Aug. 1.
“This is actually keeping quite consistent with the expectations we have for each other as health-care workers,” said Mohan Suntha, the chief executive of the system. “So my hope and expectation is that our collective workforce will recognize this obligation that we have.”
At Johns Hopkins, new employees will be required to be vaccinated beginning July 1, said chief executive Kevin Sowers. Current employees who work in person have until Sept. 1 to get vaccinated or commit to weekly testing and wearing personal protective gear; managers have until Aug. 1. Medical exemptions for now include women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, he said.
Sowers said he anticipates that all employees will be mandated to get vaccinated in a future phase, although there is not yet a timeline for when that would happen. About 79 percent of employees across the Hopkins system have been vaccinated, he said.
Those who express hesitancy about the vaccines have similar concerns as members of the general public, Sowers said, noting that Johns Hopkins will keep reaching out to those who remain wary.
“We didn’t want to jump to termination right away,” he said. “We want to try to work with our workforce to help them come along.”