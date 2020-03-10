Additional new cases were reported late Monday in the District, Maryland and Virginia, bringing the number of known infections in those three states to 16.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Monday asked anyone who had been at the historic Episcopal church on several specific dates in late February and early March to quarantine themselves at home for the remainder of the 14-day incubation period.
Smith was in quarantine at home with his husband, the church spokesman said.
Georgetown Day, which is located in Northwest Washington, said it “does not expect this to be a long-term closure.”
Three other D.C. schools were closed for deep cleaning Monday, because their staff members had either had contact with someone affiliated with Christ Church or with another coronavirus patient, a man who developed symptoms while staying in the District after traveling there from Nigeria. That man was receiving treatment in Maryland.
All three schools — School Without Walls, D.C. International School and Mundo Verde — reopened Tuesday.
Cole, the Christ Church pastor, has been quarantined at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in stable condition since Saturday. He first became sick after returning from a Feb. 22 conference of Episcopal leaders in Louisville.
A D.C. health official said there is “medium risk” for people who came within six feet of Cole on Feb. 24 and between Feb. 28 and March 3. Officials said people who were at the church on those dates should self-quarantine until 14 days after their most recent contact.
“That is when our case was symptomatic,” said Anjali Talwalkar, senior deputy director for the city’s community health administration. “So anybody who was potentially exposed during that time, out of caution and best practices for disease control, that’s the recommendation.”
Bowser (D) announced two other cases Monday night: a 77-year-old man who had attended the Biogen conference in Boston, which has been connected to several other cases; and a 79-year-old man about whom no other information was released.
Also late Monday, Maryland officials said a Prince George’s County woman in her 50s had contracted the virus during out-of-state travel.
“She has had no contact with schoolchildren and is self-quarantined at home and in good condition,” said County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who is holding a news conference Tuesday to provide more information about the county’s response to the virus.
Virginia officials said a Spotsylvania County resident in their 50s had tested positive, as had the spouse of a Fairfax City resident who was diagnosed with the virus over the weekend. The Fairfax City couple had been on a cruise boat in Egypt that is believed to have been the source of other infections.
Earlier Monday, officials announced that a 60-something Arlington County resident had developed fever, a cough and shortness of breath after an international trip, and was confirmed to have the virus.
The person had limited contact with other people while ill, the state health department said, and is receiving medical care and recuperating.
Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.