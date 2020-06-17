Bowser announced during a Wednesday news conference that restaurants and stores will be able to operate at 50-percent capacity. Gyms, tanning salons and tattoo parlors can reopen as long as they keep plenty of space between their patrons.

According to the District government, the city has met most criteria it set for entering Phase 2, including hospitals filling less than 80 percent of beds and a sustained decline in community spread of the virus. The major exception is contact tracing.

The city set a goal of contacting more than 90 percent of coronavirus patients within a day of their positive test to interview them about their contacts. City health department director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Wednesday that until recently, the 300 contact tracers the District employs — 100 of whom are still being trained — have focused nearly all of their time following up on old cases.

Only in the past two days did contact tracers meet that 90 percent goal, following days near zero. Bowser said she expects contact tracers will continue contacting almost all new patients in the next five days, allowing Phase 2 to potentially start Monday.

“We are trending in the right direction,” she said.

The city said it plans to reopen playgrounds and libraries as part of Phase 2 and is asking universities and theaters to submit reopening plans. Still, Nesbitt said the virus’s long incubation period means it’s too soon to know if the recent mass demonstrations over police brutality will lead to a spike in cases.

“Mass gatherings while we still have community transmission is a concern,” Nesbitt said, encouraging anyone who gets a phone call from a contact tracer to disclose if they attended a protest. “We need people to be very transparent with us with all the activities they have been participating in.”

If a new spike emerges due to protests or reopened commercial activities, Bowser said the city has the option “to turn up or turn down our reopening.”

The District will be the final jurisdiction in the Washington region to reach the second phase of reopening. Montgomery County is the only other locality still in Phase 1, but County Executive Marc Elrich (D) announced plans this week to move to Phase 2 at 5 p.m. Friday.

Under his plan, restaurants will be able to open to indoor dining at 50-percent capacity if social distancing can be maintained. Gyms and fitness centers can reopen with one customer for each 200 square feet of fitness space.

Houses of worship can allow indoor services with one congregant or family unit for each 200 square feet of service space, while personal services businesses — such as salons and barbershops — can operate by appointment with similar space restrictions.

Prince George’s County moved into its second phase of reopening Monday, also allowing indoor dining and retail stores to expand beyond curbside service. Northern Virginia entered Phase 2 of its recovery on Friday.

Jurisdictions across the Washington region have lagged most other parts of Maryland and Virginia in reopening after the pandemic took a deeper toll in the District and its suburbs.

The region’s coronavirus cases have trended downward in recent days, but health officials have warned that the lifting of restrictions and daily protests against police brutality could lead to a new surge of infections.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland, Virginia and the District reached 128,591 on Wednesday. There were 1,033 new cases in the three jurisdictions, as well as 30 new fatalities, lifting the pandemic’s regional death toll to 5,102.

The District reported 29 new cases and three additional deaths. City officials said the city has had 13 days of a decrease in the community spread of the virus.

City officials said in a statement the sustained decrease shows that the “epidemic is under control, and no longer in a period of rapid growth.”

Maryland reported 560 new cases and 14 new deaths. State officials said the positivity rate of tests has dropped to 5.8 percent, while hospitalizations are at their lowest level in 73 days.

Virginia reported 444 new cases and 13 additional deaths.

Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.