He noted that the politics around the creation of a coronavirus vaccine have been polarizing, and that vaccines are a touchy subject for Black and Latino communities given historical examples of health experiments that caused people harm, such as the Tuskegee Study.

Several vaccine candidates are in the third phase of clinical trials, and Pfizer recently announced a study showing its vaccine was at least 90 percent effective.

With the novel coronavirus raging across the country at record levels, Pfizer is likely to ask for an emergency use authorization next week, and approval could come sometime later this month, or in early December.

That means about 25 million people could get vaccinated by the end of the year.

“This is the fastest vaccine development in history, not just for the United States but also worldwide,” Ashley said. “With that being said, there’s a lot of stuff that we don’t know yet.”

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) echoed Ashley’s urgency about building community support for a large-scale vaccination program.

“We cannot wait until even like January, February to have these conversations and think that we are going to be able to penetrate the communities that need to be spoken to so that they feel comfortable and receive this vaccine,” Randall said.

Local officials will also have to figure out the logistics of handling the virus. The Pfizer vaccine amust be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius, and one being developed by Moderna must be stored at minus-20 degrees Celsius, Ashley said. Pfizer will ship the vaccine with boxes that keep the vaccine cold for up to 15 days.

There is a window, around one day, in which the vaccine can safely stay at refrigerator temperatures. Both vaccines would require two doses, so officials will have to keep track of whether people receive them.

“Many health-care institutions are not used to dealing with vaccines that are stored at those types of conditions,” Ashley said.

Falls Church City Council member David F. Snyder suggested that the emergency preparedness council of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) get involved in the effort. The board includes not only elected officials, but also police, fire, school board and military officials.

“It’s the largest table at COG, so I think at some point there’s a role for that group, once the distribution, logistics and ideas have been circulated, to reach a very large segment of the community at one time,” Snyder said.

Not everyone will be able to get a vaccine when it first becomes available. The federal government has outlined four phases of distribution. High-risk health-care workers, people with underlying conditions and people living in congregate care settings will be among those prioritized in the first phase.

