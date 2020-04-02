The District got none of the hospital ventilators, safety goggles and hand sanitizer it asked for and received less than one percent of a requested 663,760 gloves and 1,132,478 respirator masks that officials requested.

AD

Maryland received a third of the 181,595 face shields, 421,532 respirator masks and 778,129 surgical masks it requested and about 43 percent of 330,540 gloves. The state did not receive nasopharyngeal swabs used in testing or any of the 15,000 body bags it asked for.

AD

Virginia received no surgical masks or face shields, and less than 8 percent of the 2,214,388 respirators and 3,386,976 gloves it sought.

“Maryland and our whole region are paying the price for the negligence and chaos of the Trump administration,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the oversight committee, said in an interview. “FEMA was brought in very late to this process, and they’re paying total catch up … I hear every day from county officials and hospital administrators about shortages of nasal swabs and testing kits and PPE that doctors and nurses need.”

AD

D.C. City Administrator Rashad M. Young told D.C. Council members and the mayor’s office during a telephone call that he did a “readout” Tuesday “of what we asked for and what we got, and it was pretty much nothing from them.”

Eric R. Houpt, head of the Division of Infections Diseases and International Health at the University of Virginia Health System, said that, while ventilators are important, personal protective equipment such as respirator masks are in the “have to have” category as more patients come through hospitals.

“If a hospital system or community gets to a point of, literally, no more gowns, gloves, face shields, or masks — let’s assume that disinfection and re-use of current PPE only can last for so many shifts — then it is hard to imagine how most sentient health care workers will allow themselves to go to work, unarmed into a firing squad,” Houpt said.

The data about distributions from the stockpile became public as the region reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases and six more deaths, and as tens of thousands of area residents filed a record number of jobless claims for the second consecutive week.

AD

AD

More than 212,000 residents of the District, Maryland and Virginia lost their jobs last week, twice the amount from the week before, federal data showed Thursday.

In Virginia, there were 114,404 jobless claims filed through the week ending March 28, nearly 2 1/2 times more than the week before.

Marylanders filed 83,536 claims during that time span, double the number from the prior week. In the District, which reported more recent numbers through Wednesday, nearly 44,000 residents have lost their jobs since mid-March. By comparison, 27,000 unemployment claims were filed in the city for all of 2019.

Meanwhile, the region’s total number of covid-19 cases continued its rampant surge, with the death tally reaching 89, underscoring officials’ concerns that the national capital region will become a new epicenter of infection in the coming weeks despite the “stay-at-home” orders implemented in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

AD

AD

Maryland reported 346 new cases, for a total of 2,332, according to a Washington Post analysis of government data. The state reported two fatalities Thursday, bringing Maryland’s death total to 36.

The District reported 67 new cases, for a total of 657, with 12 deaths.

Virginia reported 222 new cases, bringing its total to 1,708. There were four new deaths, for a total of 41 fatalities.

Bowser told local hospitals this week that the city would need an additional 3,600 beds to handle an expected surge in coronavirus cases. She offered to create a $25 million fund to defray the costs.

In a letter obtained by The Post Thursday, Bowser said city officials estimated hospitals currently have about 2,500 operational beds and would need to provide closer to 5,700 during a medical surge.

AD

The mayor asked hospital leaders to each identify how many new beds they need and to identify alternate facilities to care for patients, giving them a Thursday deadline. The city has also been looking for nonmedical facilities to care for patients and to build temporary facilities.

AD

Bowser’s letter said health officials are “working aggressively” to make 1,000 of the additional 3,600 beds needed available by April 15. But she also chastised the hospital officials for not being more forthcoming about their needs.

“I am concerned … that our collective ability to meet this deadline is compromised by a lack of information from our health systems partner,” the mayor wrote.

AD

Starting Friday, District residents will be able to get tested for covid-19 at a new drive-through and walk-up site at United Medical Center in Southeast Washington, the city’s only public hospital. The site, which is operated in conjunction with George Washington University Hospital, was opened to first responders on Thursday.

The facility will accept the patients who are exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s referral and fall into one of these categories: Those who are aged 65 or older or have underlying health conditions; health care employees who work at a facility in the city and D.C. first responders.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; patients will have call ahead to get an appointment.

D.C. firefighters and paramedics have responded to more than 730 emergency calls about suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, the department said Thursday.

AD

AD

Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the vast majority of callers did not have the virus. One caller just had a headache.

Overall, the number of emergency calls has dropped slightly due to the fact that there are tens of thousands fewer workers and visitors in the District amid the shutdown, Buchanan said. But the fire department is preparing for spikes in calls and for the possibility that many firefighters and paramedics could fall ill.

So far, 21 members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total 183 members are out on quarantine, and another 152 who were sidelined have returned to work.

AD

The economic devastation caused by the virus, and the need for extra resources, has prompted small gestures of help from many corners of the region — including the federal government.

AD

The National Archives said Thursday that it has donated a supply of N95 respirator masks, nitrile gloves, gowns, and Tyvek suits that its workers normally use when dealing with damaged records. The supplies went to the District’s Emergency Management Response Team, which is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute the supplies, National Archives officials said.

“We are fighting a war against this virus and need to do what we can,” said David S. Ferriero, the federal government’s chief archivist. “We are humbled to play a small role in helping at this difficult time.”

President Trump declared Virginia a “major disaster,” a designation that makes it easier to secure federal funding to fight the pandemic. The District won the same declaration on March 29, and Maryland several days before that.

AD

Virginia communities also received $52,292,406 in the first federal grants for housing associated with the coronavirus relief package that passed last week, Senators Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said Thursday. That money will go to help low- and moderate-income residents with rent and mortgage payments.

Meanwhile, local officials continued to do what they could to keep the virus from further spreading.

In Maryland, Montgomery County closed all tennis and pickleball courts, banned the use of basketball courts and playgrounds, and said it plans to heighten enforcement of social distancing rules at its parks and trails.

For several weeks, the county’s Parks Department has placed signs at outdoor facilities, urging residents not to touch equipment or gather in large groups. Following “repeated violations,” the department has taken more serious steps, including removing basketball hoops at certain courts and placing orange barriers around playgrounds, officials said.

AD

“The last thing we want is to close facilities — and spend time and resources taking down hoops, roping off equipment, and kicking people out — at a time like this, but we will do it where necessary,” Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson said on Facebook.

In Virginia, hoping to give a boost to restaurants amid a statewide stay-at-home order, Northam tweeted a photo of himself digging into a takeout lunch and declaring “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week.”

The tweet shows Northam at his desk, flashing a thumbs-up sign, with legal pads and binders pushed aside to make room for foam containers.

“You can still support your favorite restaurants under our #StayAtHome order — many continue to serve their communities with takeout, delivery, and no-contact pickup,” the governor said in the tweet.

That effort got mixed reviews.

One critic wrote: “If this isn’t a ‘let them eat cake’ I give up!”

Another person, apparently pining for a visit to a hair salon after all of those businesses were ordered to shut down, wrote: “PLEASE can I get my hair done?”