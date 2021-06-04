A closer look at vaccination rates in certain neighborhoods and towns reveals a patchwork of disproportionately affected communities. In D.C.’s Ward 8, the poorest ward in the city, just 18 percent of residents areas fully vaccinated, for example, compared with nearly 70 percent in Maryland’s wealthiest counties. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has pledged to hire workers to go door-to-door this summer in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates to talk to residents about getting the shot.