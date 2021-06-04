At the same time, infection rates have fallen to the lowest levels of the pandemic, fueling a return to a version of normalcy for the fully vaccinated and allowing local governments to concentrate on getting the shots to stragglers.
That good news comes with a caveat, however: experts say the low positivity rate could give unvaccinated people a sense of complacency, fueling a potential resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter, when people are inside in close quarters again.
Maryland and Virginia have averaged just three new cases daily per 100,000 residents over the past week, a rate not seen since the earliest weeks of the pandemic. For the region as a whole, the total new cases reported daily is in the low 400s, the lowest rate since March 2020.
“From a perspective of preventing of the virus in the community, we’ve never been better,” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D) said of his city, which averaged one new case a day in the past week.
Serious cases of covid-19 are declining as well, with the number of residents hospitalized for the disease falling in all three jurisdictions in the past week, to levels similar to 15 months ago.
Cases have not eased up equally everywhere; some rural counties still have much higher positivity rates than urban and suburban areas. Tiny Page County, Va. (pop. 24,000), in the Shenandoah Valley, is reporting 25 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, on average — more than eight times higher than the state as a whole.
“We are at the point where some states are safer than others,” said Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. “And pretty soon we are going to be at the point where some counties are safer than others.”
Public health officials are trying to take advantage of the summer months to redouble their efforts to bring the vaccine to people who are disinclined to go out of their way to schedule an appointment.
Mass clinics are beginning to close in favor of targeted efforts to distribute vaccine at community events, barbershops, apartment building lobbies and other places where people already gather. From a lottery in Maryland to free beer or minor league baseball tickets in Virginia, communities are offering incentives with shots as well. The D.C. government on Saturday will host a vaccine clinic on Black Lives Matter Plaza with snacks, music and an exercise class.
This week, Maryland passed Biden’s threshold of at least 70 percent of adults having received one shot, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said.
In Virginia, 67.6 adults had received at least one shot as of Friday, state data show.
D.C. does not report the percentage of adults vaccinated. But its data shows 52 percent of all residents have had at least one shot, compared with 55 percent of Virginia’s overall population and 54 percent of Maryland’s, according to state vaccine data.
A closer look at vaccination rates in certain neighborhoods and towns reveals a patchwork of disproportionately affected communities. In D.C.’s Ward 8, the poorest ward in the city, just 18 percent of residents areas fully vaccinated, for example, compared with nearly 70 percent in Maryland’s wealthiest counties. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has pledged to hire workers to go door-to-door this summer in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates to talk to residents about getting the shot.
Parts of central and southern Virginia have lower rates of vaccination than Northern Virginia, where uptake is more in line with the rest of the Washington region, data show.
Danny Avula, the Virginia vaccine coordinator, said studies show rural Virginians are more likely to doubt the seriousness of the vaccine, distrust government intervention and have less higher education. Asked whether rural counties will reach 70 percent partial vaccination, he said, “It’s certainly our goal but it’s going to be much, much harder.”
Yet, Avula said, the coronavirus may not spread as readily in less densely populated areas.
“Will it result in much more disease in rural Virginia? That I’m not so sure of,” he said.
This summer, the Richmond Health Department will send nurses — billed as “Cool Cube Crews” and armed with backpack coolers full of vaccine — to breweries, block parties and community meetings. Some sites may offer free ice cream or beer. The key is keeping vaccine distribution in the forefront, despite low case rates, because unvaccinated people will be especially vulnerable in the fall and winter, Avula said.
“It doesn’t feel important now but we absolutely have to do everything we can do to avoid a resurgence through December, January and February,” Avula said.
In Maryland, similar patterns are emerging, with rural counties in the state’s western portion near Pennsylvania and eastern portion near Delaware reporting lower vaccination rates than some Washington suburbs.
The two counties with the highest per capita incomes — Montgomery and Howard — have the highest vaccination rates. In Montgomery, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, 69 percent of residents over 12 have been fully vaccinated; in Howard, it is 68 percent, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Garrett County in western Maryland, the number drops to 40 percent.
About 50 percent of people over 12 in majority-Black Prince George’s County have been fully vaccinated, and 60 percent of adults in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Hesitancy in the county, which is 84 percent Black and Latino, is partly driving the low uptake compared with neighboring counties, said George Askew, who is leading the county’s covid-19 response. But access also continues to be a barrier, he added, especially for residents who work multiple jobs or with little to no child care.
The county saw its vaccinations peak about a month ago, with 70,000 doses administered in a week, Askew said. Recently that has dropped to between 11,000 and 15,000 weekly — a figure officials hope to boost by administering shots anywhere and everywhere: in apartments of the homebound, at pop-up church events and in schools.
“It’s about familiar, walkable, trusted sites,” Askew said.
At current rates, about 65 percent of adults will have received at least a first dose by July 4, short of Biden’s target.
Askew said it will be tough to reach another 5 to 10 percent of holdouts, “but it is our challenge and our duty to get to them.”