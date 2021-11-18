In before-times, the city swelled by as much as 800,000 non-resident commuters every day. The commuter rate has been much lower during the pandemic, but we’re still a regional hub that gets plenty of visitors who don’t care much for doing as the Washingtonians do. Example number one is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (the Republican representing Georgia’s 51 percent unvaccinated residents), who refuses to get vaccinated and has racked up $63,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask while working in the House of Representatives.