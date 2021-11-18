In before-times, the city swelled by as much as 800,000 nonresident commuters every day. The commuter rate has been much lower during the pandemic, but we’re still a regional hub that gets plenty of visitors who don’t care much for doing as the Washingtonians do. Example No. 1 is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican representing Georgia, where just 49 percent of residents are fully vaccinated), who refuses to get a vaccine and has racked up $63,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask while working in the House of Representatives.