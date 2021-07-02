“There’s an extraordinary misinformation hurdle they have to overcome that makes it a very slow process of trying to talk to someone at length to educate them about the vaccines,” Donahue said. “I can’t highlight enough that at this point in the vaccine battle, there’s reasons why people have not been vaccinated yet that often have roots in misinformation. Those outreach workers … would spend 20 minutes with one person trying to roll back untruths.”