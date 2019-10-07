WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C., lawmakers are considering emergency legislation to prohibit district agencies from cooperating with federal immigration agencies unless provided a judicial warrant or order.

WTOP-FM reported Saturday that D.C. council member Charles Allen proposed the legislation, saying a 2012 district act restricting cooperation U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t enough anymore. Allen says the agency has adapted its practices to now request notification of release dates, in addition to or instead of requesting detainment.