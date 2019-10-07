The council is set to review the proposed bill on Tuesday. It would bar city agencies from complying with federal immigration officials without judicial input. Prohibited assistance would include sharing information, complying with detainment requests and allowing federal immigration authorities to enter facilities owned by the district, which Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a sanctuary city.
