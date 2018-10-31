WASHINGTON — Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has closed a troubled city shelter that made headlines in 2014 when an 8-year-old girl disappeared from it.

The Washington Post reports Bower officially closed D.C. General Tuesday, partially fulfilling her 2014 campaign promise of replacing it with smaller shelters. The last two families left Monday. Two of the seven promised shelters opened last month.

D.C. General is a former hospital that has been used as a homeless family shelter since 2001. It housed as many as 1,000 people at its peak, with many complaining about poor living and safety conditions.

An 8-year-old girl named Relisha Rudd disappeared from the shelter in 2014. She was last seen with a shelter janitor, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the search for Relisha.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

