D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Monday night that she has adopted a baby.

“Today, I am proud to announce that I am a mom!” she said in a statement that took much of the political establishment by surprise.

Bowser, who is 45 and single, said she was “thrilled, nervous and looking forward to each and every stage.”

She said that she decided late last year “to begin the adoption journey.” However, she said, she was unsure how long it would take.

“To my delight,’’ she said on Twitter, “it advanced much sooner than expected.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. (Nick Otto/For The Washington Post)

The statement indicated that the adoption may temporarily cause her to be out of the mayoral office.

She said that “I will of course remain in contact with my office” and because of a great team, “I don’t expect we’ll miss a beat.”

Bowser, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year. She faces no serious opposition in the June 19 primary, and has no known challengers in the general election. She has no other children.

No information about the baby was available Monday night. The age of the child could not be learned, nor could the place from which the child was adopted. Nothing was said about the child’s gender.

For now, an official said, the baby will be known as “baby Bowser.”

Bowser will be among a small number of single parents holding public office, although about one-quarter of all families in the United States are headed by a single parent.

Bowser will be the first D.C. mayor to be a single parent while in office, although others have raised children while running the city. Marion Christopher Barry was born in 1980, two years after his father Marion Barry was elected to his first term. And Adrian Fenty’s third child was born halfway through his first term.

Several members of the D.C. Council are also parents of young children, including Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).