The labor contract that covers more than 10,000 cleaners in the D.C. area with the Service Employees International Union is set to expire on Oct. 15. Laborers have threatened to strike if an agreement cannot be reached.

In Loudoun County, Va., janitors are bargaining for their first labor contract.

Negotiations with the Washington Service Contractors Association began Sept. 15 and are ongoing.

Organizers said that having Bowser and Mendelson address the crowd at Tuesday’s rally in McPherson Square sends a message to the workers — and employers — that the District values these workers and stands behind their pursuit of strong labor protections and wages of $15 an hour or more.

“It shows workers that they have the support of the city,” SEIU spokeswoman Julie Karant said. “It shows the property owners that this is an issue important to everybody, and it shows cleaners that they’re not alone in this and they have powerful people on their side.”

Janitors are often affected by hot-button issues plaguing both the District and the nation as a whole, organizers said.

They are low-wage workers struggling to make ends meet in a high-cost city with the highest rate of gentrification in the country. Many are also immigrants, allowed to live and work in the United States as recipients of the Temporary Protected Status program, which is set to expire in 2020.

Many in the D.C. area also work more than one job to “keep up with the rising cost of living in D.C.,” SEIU officials wrote in a news release.

Nationwide, the union has been pushing for a $15 an hour minimum wage for its workers.

In the D.C. area, those who work part-time make 12.10 an hour, while those who work full-time earn an hourly rate of $16.10, according to the SEIU.

“I strongly support the thousands of janitors that work hard to keep nearly all of the city’s office buildings clean and ready for business each day. And I fully support your efforts to get a good contract before the current one expires,” Mendelson wrote in a statement Monday. “It is fundamental that workers have basic rights that should be recognized, including the right to organize and to bargain for good wages and benefits.”

The demonstration — the third in about two weeks to converge on D.C. streets during rush hour — was planned during the evening commute because most janitors cannot afford to take time out of their work days to demonstrate, organizers said.

The demonstration will begin with speeches in McPherson Square, on 15th and K Streets NW, about 4:15 p.m. After several people address the crowd, the protest will begin to wind its way through rush-hour traffic.

D.C. police, who will close off streets to accommodate the demonstration, have issued a permit for the march.

The group will continue down K Street to Connecticut Avenue NW before making a loop back to McPherson Square via I Street NW.

Bullhorns and homemade maracas will be in abundance.

Organizers hope the demonstration will put pressure on employers to come to an agreement with workers.

“The economic development around the commercial real estate boom means there is more than enough wealth to ensure these workers are provided their fair share of the profits they help create,” Jaime Contreras, vice president of SEIU Local 32BJ, said in a statement earlier this month. “This contract will prove whether the region’s prosperity will ever trickle down to move low-wage workers into the middle class.”

