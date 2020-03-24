The battalion of volunteers, many with medical expertise, will be called upon as the District copes with the pandemic. It will provide medical screening and support in mass care settings and help track patients at events, among other duties.

The group, which included nurses, doctors and those without medical training, learned how to do a swab for the covid-19 test and put on protective personal equipment.

A Hazmat team member from D.C. fire showed volunteers how to get fitted for their N95 masks to ensure the masks keep them protected.

Morgan Burke, a first-year medical student at George Washington University, puts on his mask during a training session for the D.C. Medical Reserve Corps. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

For volunteers like Keswani, the training was a refresher.

“I think everyone gets that we’re in an emergency, in a pandemic and we’re trying to do everything we can to help, to help our communities help each other,” said Keswani, 23, who joined the Medical Reserve Corps last year, her first year in medical school.

The number of coronavirus cases in the D.C. region reached 684 on Monday evening.

A Washington Post analysis shows 289 cases have been reported in Maryland and 254 cases reported in Virginia.

The District announced 21 new cases on Monday, bringing the city’s total in The Post’s analysis to 141. Officials with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said an assistant fire chief had tested positive, the eighth known case in the agency.



In all, 11 deaths have been reported in Maryland, Virginia and the District.



As the number of cases rose in the city, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) activated the Medical Reserve Corps over the weekend. It has more than 600 members, most of whom are medical professionals, Bowser said on Twitter.

Volunteers without medical experience assist with administrative duties.

“We know our residents look out for their neighbors, and this emergency is no different,” Bowser said in a release after calling for volunteers.

More than 1,600 people have applied to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps, said D.C. Health Director LaQuandra S. Nesbitt on Monday.

Washington resident Vegas Curry said he came to the training because, “I just feel like I need to do my part.”

Curry, an emergency management professional with the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said he has had quite a bit of emergency training.

“This pandemic, it’s scary to the uninitiated, the untrained,” he said.

Jordan Selzer, an emergency room doctor in George Washington University’s Department of Emergency Medicine, held a mannequin as he walked D.C. National Guard member David Aladejobi through the process of inserting a swab into the nasal cavity to test for the virus. He told Aladejobi to briefly explain the process to the person he would be testing.

“That’s where the virus eventually lives,” Selzer, a disaster and operational medicine fellow at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said in an interview. “So, if you don’t get far enough back, you might not get an actual accurate sample.”

Selzer said it is key that the volunteers have the same level of training and conduct proper tests.

Aladejobi, a public health analyst for the Department of Health and Human Services, said it was important that the community comes together “to get past this.”

He said he was encouraged by seeing people with and without medical experience at the training.