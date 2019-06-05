WASHINGTON — Residents of a Washington, D.C., neighborhood have been on high alert since a man broke into separate apartment buildings last month and sexually assaulted female tenants. And now their vigilance has brought results.

News outlets report Mount Pleasant neighbors rushed to the scene when they heard the screams of women piercing the air Monday afternoon. District police say a man broke into an apartment and encountered two women, who fled screaming.

Chief Peter Newsham says a neighbor rushed to confront the man, who fled into a nearby alley on a stolen bike. That neighbor and two others then chased after the man until police arrived. Fifty-eight-year-old Lester Wilkerson was arrested on charges including sexual abuse. He has an extensive criminal record and a history of sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.

