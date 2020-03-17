It was close to 9:30 p.m. Usually the bar and dining room would be full at this time.

Hours earlier, D.C. officials ordered all restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service at 10 p.m. Monday to help reduce the spread the coronavirus. Only carry out and delivery service is allowed now under the order.

As the cutoff time neared, some restaurants and bars in the District were empty, and the mood was subdued.

“It’s scary. It’s completely unusual,” said Andy Plunket, a manager at Lucky Buns, also in Adams Morgan. “We’re taking it moment by moment, honestly.”

He added: “An hour ago, we would be full inside and outside, and we’re dealing with six tables.”

Earlier in the night, three customers sat in Kelly’s Irish Times, a bar near Union Station, around 9 p.m. A staff member there said they were closing within the hour.

At Jack Rose, 10 to 15 customers had trickled since dinner time, Roberson said.

A sign on the restaurant’s website told customers that Monday would be their last night of dinner service. “Our full dinner menu is also available for carry out, delivery options coming soon,” the sign said.

Roberson said Jack Rose will combine menus with its sister restaurant, Imperial, to offer options.

On Sunday, D.C. officials ordered restaurants to stop bar seating, sit no more than six people at tables and place tables six feet apart to comply with emergency rules prohibiting gatherings of 250 or more.

The new guidelines announced Monday comply with stricter guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people.

Roberson said the customers who came in over the past two days said they wanted to support restaurant workers. She appreciated the support, she said.

“The people that came out yesterday and that have come out today have been very generous with tips,” she said.

Across the street at Lucky Buns, Rachel Tullia, 30, sipped a Jameson and soda.

She said she drove 45 minutes from Montgomery Village, Md., for one last drink at her favorite bar and to see the staff.

She would usually sit on a bar stool on one side of the bar because it was “perfect for watching the TV and bothering the bartenders.” On Monday, she sat at a table inches from the bar where stools would normally be.

Plunkett said the bar had removed bar stools and about half of the dining room tables. “We got tape measures out and we were measuring six feet,” he said.

On the wall behind Tullia, a chalk board listed the beer choices. The Monday special was $5 beer and cider, all night.

Tullia said the mood was “super calm and dead.”

“People around don’t engage like they [did] before,” she said. “They don’t have the normal bar seats. So it’s a completely different feel.”

As it neared 10 p.m., six other patrons were in the bar beside Tullia, including two bartenders.

Tullia leaned toward the bar to check on Bryan Tobar, the bartender. She asked him what his plans were.

Tobar, 22, said would go home, apply for unemployment and read a book.