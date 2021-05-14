The rent — $700 a month — is the same as what the club paid when it vacated the headquarters it leased in Shaw, the neighborhood where the members had been a fixture for four decades.
“It just seems like the right thing to do,” said Lynsey Wood Jeffries, chief executive of Higher Achievement, the group that owns the property. “I’m happy they’re still doing what they do and building community.”
The checkers club, which can move into its new place May 31, was forced to give up its home at S and 9th streets NW in March, after its landlord decided to sell the property.
Talmadge Roberts, the club’s 90-year-old president, said several property owners had contacted him with offers to lease space, but the rent — as much as $9,000 a month in one case — was far too high for the group’s budget.
“We’re just checkers players,” said Roberts, a founding member of the club. “Some of us are on welfare and out of work.”
He said he was delighted with the storefront, on a busy street in a lively neighborhood, even if he and fellow members may have a harder time finding parking. He hopes the new location will help boost the club’s membership — 60 in the peak years and now fewer than 20.
“We will be connected to the community,” he said. “We will have a lot of people coming by, and we can pick up some new members.”
As was the case at their previous location, Roberts said he plans to decorate the new place with remnants of the club’s past, including photos of dozens of members who have died. “We have everything in storage,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out where we’re going to put our sign.”
In the weeks before they lost their former home, the club started a fundraising drive that has generated nearly $18,000 from more than 300 donors — enough to pay its rent for the next two years, Roberts said.
Roberts said D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) told him he wanted to introduce a resolution celebrating the club’s history and the game of checkers. Roberts said he was flattered by the offer, though he was a tad concerned it sounded like “a memorial.”
“We’re not dead yet,” he said. “And hopefully we won’t be dead soon.”