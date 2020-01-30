The increase comes despite efforts by the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to step up the city’s response to fatal opioid overdoses, launched last year as part of a long-awaited strategic plan to fight the epidemic.

Administration officials are expected to discuss the previously undisclosed figures at a D.C. Council health committee hearing Friday morning.

The District was spared the worst of the early waves of America’s long-running opiate epidemic, when the abuse of prescription painkillers led to exploding overdose rates.

But beginning in 2015, the city was hit hard by the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Many longtime drug users — primarily older black men — began dying from heroin contaminated with fentanyl. This local front of the epidemic was at its worst in 2017, when the city saw 281 fatal overdoses.

The death toll dropped substantially in 2018, to 213 victims. But in 2019, it appears to have rebounded — and city officials are struggling to understand why.

Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for health and human services, said the year-over-year rise seems to have been driven at least in part by more fatalities among younger drug users and non-District residents who overdose within the city.

He also noted that fentanyl is now more widespread than ever, showing up in roughly nine out of 10 overdose victims.

“We have a population that is using drugs that have a higher lethality, and that is impacting the younger age group in a way we didn’t anticipate,” Turnage said in an interview. He said that senior city officials have begun meeting “to figure out what can be done to target these new populations.”

Yet the number of District residents who fatally overdosed is also on track to rise and, even in older age groups, the new figures are not encouraging. Deaths appear likely to remain essentially flat in 2019 among victims between the ages of 40 and 59, while the number of deaths among those aged 60 to 79 has already surpassed the 2018 total.

The rising deaths come amid growing recognition of and efforts to address the District’s opioid overdoses, which community advocates and treatment providers said were ignored for years at city hall.

Those efforts came after The Washington Post published a series of stories on the city’s opioid epidemic and the D.C. government’s faltering response.

D.C. officials dramatically increased their distribution of the lifesaving overdose antidote naloxone, a campaign Turnage says may have reversed as many as 1,100 overdoses in 2019. The city also expanded treatment programs for drug users, though the initiative has met with mixed reviews.

Turnage said the increasing opioid fatalities don't mean those efforts have been in vain — but do point to the tenacity of the opioid problem.

