Woodhouse’s mother, Calvary’s co-pastor Susie C. Owens, was in one of the dozens of cars briefly in a traffic jam that extended more than six blocks as six D.C. police officers tried to keep the traffic flowing. The 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast — where the station is located — is normally two lanes heading west. But the lane closest to the sidewalk gradually came to a halt as drivers waited to turn into the BP station.