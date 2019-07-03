Miya Usui doesn’t remember how old she is, how many siblings she has or that she dropped out of college to care for her family.

But after singing patriotic songs and listening to iconic poetry Monday at Iona Senior Services in Northwest Washington, she was able to recall sitting on a blanket decades ago to watch July Fourth fireworks with her family.

The “Poetry of the Flag” activity was part of Iona’s Wellness & Arts Center, which tries to use holiday celebrations and other familiar rituals to bring moments of clarity to aging adults with memory loss.

A volunteer led the group in singing “America the Beautiful” and the “Star-Spangled Banner” and reading works from poets like Langston Hughes and Walt Whitman.

One man in a ballcap and knee-high compression socks took the hand-held microphone for the chorus of “America the Beautiful,” his voice rumbling out the words:

O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain.



Vernice Smith, right, speaks with Sharon O’Connor, the director of Iona’s Wellness & Arts Center. (Cortlynn Stark/TWP)

“It’s really amazing how people may not remember what they had for lunch ... but they can remember these songs,” Iona director Sharon O’Connor said. “They can sing the song through from beginning to end, all the way through, so it’s amazing how music can really tap into that long-term memory.”

According to the National Institute on Aging, studies show a strong correlation between overall health of seniors and social interaction. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Music Therapy confirmed that songs relating to someone’s social and national identity could provoke memories.

O’Connor, 62, says the Wellness & Arts Center focuses on what their clients can still do — not what they can’t do.

At the pre-Fourth of July event on Monday, one senior citizen read the lines of Hughes’ jazzy “Dream Boogie”: “Hey, pop! Re-bop! Mop!” Aman in a blue-collared shirt, sitting under the American flag, said the poem “sounds like music all day long.”



The “Poetry of the Flag” activity at Iona Senior Services Monday. (Cortlynn Stark/TWP)

Afterward, Usui, 84, sat at a table with several other women, preparing to do a puzzle.

Her graying, shoulder-length hair framed her face as she recalled her past, with O’Connor filling in the gaps.

Her father was a minister, and she came to the United States from her native Japan with her family, when she was just four years old.

They lived in California, with Usui the oldest of 10 siblings. During World War II, thefamily was put into an internment camp.

The memory of spending July 4 with her family as a child is a fleeting one, Usui said — like most memories. But it is there.

Geneva Hagans recalled having dinner with her family on July 4 decades ago, at a waterfront restaurant.

“Oh my, my, yes!” the 93-year-old said when asked what she remembers from her childhood about July 4. She clutched her brown purse, which holds important addresses and names.

Nearby was Vernice Smith — “‘V’ for victory!”, she’ll add, if asked for her name. She said she especially liked the line “purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain.”

“I’m so old I can’t remember how old I am; that’s how you know you got to be old,” Smith said, sitting in her favorite chair. “I’m at the age where you can’t remember any darn thing.”

The Iona activities forge friendships for participants and stimulate their minds, attendees said.

“If we did not have a program like this, people would probably be sitting at home and watching TV,” O’Connor said. “They wouldn’t have the connection to community ... when you lose that connection to community, you can’t help but have a decline in your health.”’

