The board spots were vacated when Councilman Jack Evans and Corbett Price resigned their seats after an ethics scandal. Evans resigned this summer after a legal memo became public and said he knowingly violated board ethics. Price later resigned after he lied about the findings of the ethics probe.
The full D.C. Council must approve the nominations.
