The medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death, but Police Chief Peter Newsham said the man had possible “health issues” and his death “potentially could be because of the climate.”

Hours after that man’s body was found, police on Wednesday afternoon found another homeless man unconscious in front of a McDonald’s restaurant at 13th and F streets Northwest, two blocks from Freedom Plaza. A police report says firefighters attempted CPR but could not revive him, and the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newsham said the investigation is still underway, but police believe complications other than the weather caused his death.

The identities of neither man was released by police, pending notification of their families.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) made reducing homelessness a central part of her first campaign for office, and earlier this year officials said the number of homeless people counted on streets and in shelters had dropped for the third straight year. Getting the homeless population inside during frigid weather is an ongoing effort of city agencies.

In the District, there were 34 deaths due to hypothermia from fiscal year 2011 to fiscal year 2015, according to city statistics in a “Winter Plan” for fiscal 2020, which was done by the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

In subsequent years, the agency tracked only the deaths of homeless people from hypothermia. Eight diedfrom fiscal 2016 through 2019, the report says.

When the city goes under a “hypothermia alert” or “cold emergency”shelters stay open during the day so clients have a “warm and safe place,” according to the plan. City officials said they’ve taken steps in the past few years to improve hypothermia response by expanding city services for reaching out to clients and providing more transportation to shelters.

Still, getting some in the homeless population to come inside during bitter cold snaps can be tough, experts said. Michael Ferrell, executive director of the Coalition for the Homeless on Friday, called the recent deaths tragic.

“For these two gentlemen, we don’t know exactly what the circumstances were, but it’s very unfortunate,” Ferrell said. “Any loss of life is very unfortunate, and it runs contrary to what we’re trying to do every year, which is trying to save lives.”

Sometimes, Ferrell said, those who are homeless and choose to stay on the streets rather than go to a shelter don’t realize the risks of the weather and potential hypothermia.

“Some individuals think they can survive despite the cold weather by having blankets and warm coats and hats to keep them warm,” Ferrell said. “I think that for some individuals that’s their belief — that they can manage the cold.”

But he said the “reality is that anyone who remains on the streets when you have frigid weather is at risk.”

“That’s why we do encourage individuals to come into shelters, and if you see someone who needs help, call the shelter hotline number.”