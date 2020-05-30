After taking a moment of silence to honor Floyd, the hundreds of protesters, most of them college students and young people, began heading toward the U.S. Capitol. Shouting Floyd’s name, they marched down Seventh Street NW, carrying signs with the words “White Silence is White Violence,” “Call it what it is: murder,” and “AM I NEXT?”

Among the protesters was Malik Harris, a 23-year-old student who is originally from Prince George’s County and now lives in Baltimore. He helped coordinate Saturday’s protests with the organization Our Revolution.

Emails went out to about 2,000 people across Maryland and the D.C. area, Harris said, pulling a speaker on wheels and holding a sign that said: “An attack against one is an attack against all.”

The crowd gathered near the Capitol reflecting pool, shouting “Let us breathe, let us breathe,” sweating in masks beneath the 85-degree afternoon sun.

“This is not violence,” Harris shouted in a megaphone, standing on the Grant Memorial. “This is a disruption of a prejudiced system.”

His voice was cracking, he said, because he had been at protests the day before. But even as he could barely speak, he urged the crowd to shout the name louder: “George Floyd.”

“Don’t stop,” he said. “We have put too much into the construction of this country. We have invested too much to not be recognized. We are here and we will not be silenced.”

Later, the crowd solemnly sang the lyrics to “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” known as the black national anthem.

Brandon Iracks-Edelin, a 24-year-old from Southeast Washington who works in communications at a nonprofit group, was following the news of protests around the country Friday, and started searching Twitter for demonstrations planned in D.C. He heard about the group meeting at Navy Memorial and decided to join with his two friends, carrying a sign with the words: “The biggest threat to America is black unity.”

He wore a blue mask, but said he was not worried about the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

“This is a cause to die for. This is a pandemic. This had been a pandemic in the black community since the founding of this country,” he said. “It’s ingrained in the history of this country.”

Many of the protesters then began marching back across town and toward the White House, the scene of a tense standoff the night before with occasional skirmishes between law enforcement and several hundred protesters who called for justice for Floyd and railed against President Trump, who was in the residence at the time.

Milto Tasissa, 20, heard about the protest in an Instagram story and decided to drive with her friends from her parents’ home in Silver Spring, Md., to join.

Tasissa, a student studying information science at the University of Maryland, wore plastic gloves and a yellow mask as she marched down H Street in Northwest Washington shouting “hands up, don’t shoot” with the crowd. Her parents don’t know she’s here, she said, and they probably wouldn’t approve of it. “They think it’s violent,” she said.

“I was kind of scared because of the virus, but you just get to a certain point, and you see certain things,” she said. “I needed to release my anger somehow.”

Being in the protest, marching with “like-minded people,” she said she felt less afraid. “It makes you feel less crazy about what’s going on.”

Tasissa carried a cardboard sign with the letters “BLM” written in black marker. Her friend carried a sign that read “Take your knee off my neck America.”

Tension in the District began early in the day with a series of tweets from President Trump, who offered support for the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police officers who kept the protesters from coming on to the White House grounds.

“If they had they would … have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen,” Trump tweeted. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and … good practice.”

Trump then attacked Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) with a tweet that said she had prevented the D.C. police from joining law enforcement efforts at the White House.

