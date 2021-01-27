When Adkins moved, she took the photo album with her. From time to time, she would take it out and marvel at the photos and the woman who appears most frequently in them.

“She’s just captivating,” Adkins said. “She just seemed like she was so much fun.”

Who was she? And would her family like the photo album back?

“I cohabitate with a minimalist,” Adkins said with a chuckle. “I have to regularly clear out things that do not serve me. If I have not used it or looked at in a year or two, I have to make a decision.”

But the album and its 50 or so photos survived every cull.

“My first career was as an archivist,” said Adkins, who came to D.C. in 1994 to attend library school at Catholic University. “I still very much have those tendencies to want to preserve anything that I think is important cultural information. I didn’t throw this in the trash. It’s important to somebody.”

Late last year, the story of the album bubbled up on a few D.C. blogs and websites, including Popville.com. Adkins received a few leads, but nothing panned out. Maybe someone will see my column and come forward. (There are more photos with my column online, at washingtonpost.com/johnkelly.)

Adkins’s friends bought the album at a thrift store. If someone gave it away, does that mean they didn’t want it? It’s a dilemma I think about often, given how many old photos are in my attic. What to do?

I spoke with Jennifer Morris, archivist at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum.

“I get a lot of phone calls about that,” she said. “A lot of times how these family albums and photos end up in places like Goodwill or auctioned off is that certain family members don’t see the value in the photographs, and so they throw them out or they get rid of them.”

Morris has some advice. First of all, get the photos out of the attic or basement. The hot or damp conditions are bad for them. Remove any paper clips or rubber bands that bind them. Put the photos in acid-free boxes, folders or envelopes.

Just as important: Share them. Scan them and put them up somewhere other family members can see them. Relatives may be able to identify people and places you don’t know.

“Perhaps some people will have an interest in saving certain types of photographs,” Morris said. “Then maybe you can disperse the photographs to different family members. If they still don’t value it, then at least you’ve tried.”

Said Morris: “I think we have to teach the future generations the value of our photographs and what they can tell us about our families, and our communities and our history.”

Said Adkins: “I think about my own family. We’re West Virginia country folk. Our family records were a Bible full of photos and birth certificates. I have no idea where this Bible is now.”

She added: “I really wanted to get this in the hands of the family, but I realize that’s like finding a needle in a haystack.”

If that’s your family in the photos, drop me an email: john.kelly@washpost.com. I’ll forward it to Adkins.

Heirlooms

I have a pretty bad track record when it comes to reuniting lost items with their one-time owners. But sometimes it just takes time. In 2014 I wrote about a rusty metal box that Anne Smith and Malcolm Bertoni found when they demolished a brick barbecue in their Cleveland Park backyard. The box was inside the barbecue and inside the box were newspaper clippings, dog tags and medals from an Army Air Corps pilot from World War II named Col. Walter G. Bryte Jr.

Late last year I heard from Maurice M. Miller II, second cousin, once removed of the childless Col. Bryte. He had come across my column online. I connected everyone, and Smith sent off the keepsakes, happy they are with a family member.