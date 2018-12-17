THE DISTRICT

Man is arrested

in 2016 fatal shooting

D.C. police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of another who were attacked in Northeast Washington’s Ivy City neighborhood in 2016, according to the department.

Maurice White, 45, of Laurel, Md., was charged with first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill. He was arrested Sunday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

White is charged with shooting Timothy Pretlow, 45, of Southeast on Dec. 1, 2016. The attack occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Capitol Avenue NE.

Police said an officer responding to calls about gunshots found two men struck several times by bullets. Pretlow died at a hospital; the other man, who lives in Hyattsville, Md., survived.

2nd suspect arrested in sexual assault, robbery

A second man sought in the sexual assault and robbery of a woman after she left a Metro Station in Prince George’s County has been arrested in North Carolina, according to D.C. police.

Mark Blue, 29, of Northwest Washington was arrested Monday in Winston-Salem, a police spokesman said.

Police said Nick Savoy, 25, of Southeast Washington surrendered last week in Roanoke. Blue and Savoy are each charged with rape, armed robbery, kidnapping and several related counts, police said.

Police said the incident occurred Dec. 3, and they described it last week as an hour-long “nightmare” for the victim. Police said she was abducted at gunpoint after leaving the Naylor Road Metro station in Temple Hills shortly after midnight.

Man is charged in fatal hit-and-run of student

A man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Towson University student, authorities said.

Mzimazisi Ncube, 20, was killed the night of Dec. 8, the Baltimore Sun reported. He was a sophomore from Montgomery County.

On Sunday, Baltimore County police said they arrested and charged Man Bahadur Gurung, 36, of Towson with four counts related to the crash, including failing to remain at the scene. He is being held at a Baltimore County jail and was denied bail, according to police.

Ncube was struck by a Toyota truck about 10:30 p.m. while crossing North Charles Street south of Ruxton Ridge Road. The driver left the scene as Ncube was knocked to the ground, where he was hit by a second vehicle, according to police.

Ncube was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His family said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened” by his death and that he was known for his “charisma, infectious sense of humor, caring attitude and affable smile.” He had graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 2015.

