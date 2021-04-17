Bicycle officers swarmed and pushed back the crowd as they tried to apprehend several demonstrators dressed in black, as other protesters tried to pull them free. Demonstrators lobbed a large firework that exploded amid the police line at the intersection of 7th and H streets. Others tossed debris, including water and water bottles and some threw themselves at the police line in an effort tro free those who had been arrested.
D.C. police marched the dwindling crowd of about 45 people west along H Street until the crowd thinned.
The protest started at about 8:30 p.m. with a rally at Cobb Park at 2nd and H streets NW. The protesters made speeches and chanted the names of Black people who had been killed by police in the past two years, including George Floyd, Adam Toledo, Duante Wright and Karon Hylton, who was hit by a car on his moped while fleeing D.C. police.
Protesters then marched to Union Station, where police moved in after a flare fired by marchers caught fire at the Christopher Columbus statue. Protesters then walked to the Chinatown Arch and were beginning to disperse at about 10:45 p.m. when police made the arrests.
Friday night, a larger group of protesters clashed with police along the 14th Street corridor.