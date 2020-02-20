Police said the victim, Dy’Mani Priestley, 22, of Hyattsville, was stabbed in the left side of his chest about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of U Street NW. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Additional details of the stabbing were not immediately available.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Acupuncturist charged with sexual offense

An acupuncturist who allegedly touched a woman inappropriately at a shop in Poolesville was arrested and charged with a sexual offense.

AD

Montgomery County police said the incident happened in late August, and the victim reported it to authorities earlier this month.

Police said the woman went to an appointment at Acupuncture Cure on Fisher Avenue and was told to “remove her clothing (except for her underwear)” and put on a medical gown. While on the table, police said Sang Kim, 50, who owns the shop, “touched the victim inappropriately and without her consent.”

Officers interviewed Kim on Saturday, and he was arrested and charged Sunday. He faces a charge of a fourth-degree sexual offense.

AD

It was not immediately clear whether Kim has a lawyer.

— Dana Hedgpeth

D.C. man found dead in Capitol Heights

A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Capitol Heights, and police are looking for a suspect.

At around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 7500 block of Millrace Road for a welfare check, according to Prince George’s County police.

AD

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Timothy Juwuan Jackson of the District. Police said they are trying to figure out a motive.

— Dana Hedgpeth

State bills would ban releasing balloons

Up, up, and away — no more?

AD

With a 92-to-47 vote Thursday in the House of Delegates, both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly have voted to ban the intentional release of balloons into the air.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Wayne A. Hartman (R-Worchester), establishes a civil fine of up to $250 for the release of a balloon by an organization or an individual who is at least 13 years old. The goal, proponents say, is to end the practice of celebratory balloon releases that often leave litter miles away.

The Senate version, sponsored by Sen. Clarence K. Lam (D-Howard), passed by a vote of 38 to 8.

AD

Both chambers must pass the same version of the bill for it to go to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for his consideration.

Balloon releases are popular for celebrations and memorials. Proponents of balloon bans argue the practice creates trash that poses a danger to wildlife.

Queen Anne’s and Wicomico counties on the Eastern Shore already have bans on releases, and Ocean City has a ban as part of its anti-littering law, according to legislative analysts.