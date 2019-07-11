THE DISTRICT

Southeast man arrested in shooting

D.C. police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Delonta Daniel, 32, of Southeast, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said in a statement that Daniel had been wanted on an arrest warrant. He is charged in the June 28 fatal shooting of Bernard Jarvis, 25, of Hyattsville, Md., in the 2400 block of 14th Street NE, near the Brentwood Recreation Center. The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m.

Police said Jarvis was found on a sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not describe a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

Police ID man shot,

killed in barbershop

D.C. police have identified the person who was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon inside a barbershop in the heart of historic Anacostia as a 22-year-old man from Northeast.

Police said Andre Cortez Broadie was pronounced dead inside the shop in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. He had been shot several times.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said officers on patrol nearby heard the gunshots about 3:30 p.m. and responded to the scene, where they found Broadie. Witnesses told investigators they saw four males running south on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Newsham said Wednesday night that detectives would be gathering video from surveillance cameras in the area.

— Clarence Williams

and Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Immigrant was illegally detained, lawsuit says

An immigrants’ rights group is accusing a sheriff’s office in Maryland of racially discriminating against Latinos and engaging in localized immigration enforcement.

The group and an immigrant filed a lawsuit Thursday against Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins and two deputy sheriffs.

The immigrant plaintiff, Sara Haidee Aleman Medrano, is in the U.S. illegally and has lived in Frederick for more than 13 years. Medrano claims she was profiled and illegally detained in July 2018 when she was pulled over because of an alleged broken taillight.

The lawsuit states police questioned Medrano about her immigration status and detained her for about an hour while a deputy unsuccessfully tried to get an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer to respond to the scene. American Civil Liberties Union lawyers argue other immigrants have been targeted. The sheriff’s office declined to comment.