Police arrest suspect in

slaying of sound engineer

A 23-year-old man sought in a fatal shooting last month in Southeast Washington was arrested Wednesday, according to D.C. police.

Mark Price, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Price is charged with killing Andre Hakim Young, 47, who lived in District Heights, Md.

Police said Young was shot in the head about 5:50 p.m. July 30 in the 1500 block of 19th Street SE, in the Fairlawn neighborhood.

Young had spent 14 years as a volunteer football coach for a Boys & Girls Club in Maryland and ran his own sound engineering company that worked with jazz, rock, go-go and gospel bands.

Police have not commented on a motive in the case.

— Peter Hermann

Armed kidnappers

force victims to give cash

D.C. police are looking for a man and two women believed to be suspects in three armed kidnapping attempts along the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington.

One of the attempts happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 14, according to D.C. police. One of the assailants came up to a victim near 13th and U streets NW. The victim got into a vehicle with the robber. The victim was then assaulted with a handgun and items were stolen as another person drove the vehicle.

The kidnappers drove the victim to several locations and withdrew money. The victim eventually was able to get out of the vehicle and got medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

The kidnappers in that case are described as a black man and a black woman. They were seen driving a four-door sedan, according to a surveillance video provided by police. In the video, a man is seen in a gray sweatshirt and ripped jeans walking with a woman who is wearing all black and pink-and-green sneakers.

— Dana Hedgpeth

FBI, D.C. police find 2

youths reported missing

D.C. police and the FBI on Wednesday found a 13-year-old girl and her 1-year-old brother who had been reported missing after leaving their grandmother’s house in Southeast Washington on Tuesday.

Kamahri Davis, 13, and Makkah Davis, 1, were found safe, D.C. police said, about 1:10 p.m. No other details were provided. They had last been seen in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE.