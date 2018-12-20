THE DISTRICT

Police arrest suspects in separate homicides

D.C. police arrested suspects Thursday in two unrelated killings in Northeast Washington — one near the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station in July, the other outside Union Station in October.

In the shooting near the Metro station, police said they arrested Curtis A. Edwards, 38, of Capitol Heights, Md., and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

Edwards was charged in the July 20 shooting of James T. Eaton of Northeast Washington. Eaton was killed about 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Police did not describe a possible motive.

Police also arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of James E. Ferrell, 24, on Oct. 31 in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue NE. Police said they charged MacArthur Venable, 34, with first-degree murder while armed.

The suspect does not have a permanent address, and neither did the victim, according to police. Ferrell was shot several times about 9:50 p.m. near First Street NE. Police said Ferrell was found on a sidewalk and later died at a hospital.

Both suspects are expected to make initial appearances in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, when additional information will be revealed in court documents.

— Peter Hermann

Police identify man killed in Northeast

A man who was fatally shot early Wednesday has been identified as Donald Lewis, 25, of Northeast Washington.

On Twitter, D.C. police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE near Gallaudet University.

The District has experienced a violent year of homicides. So far, 158 killings have been reported in the city this year, according to statistical tracking by The Washington Post.

MARYLAND

Pedestrian fatally struck by car

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in Germantown, officials said.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. along Middlebrook Road near Ridgecrest Drive.

Montgomery County police said a woman — who was later identified as Joyce Asare Brown, 50, of Germantown — was crossing eastbound Middlebrook Road when she was hit by a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle’s driver — a 20-year-old woman from Gaithersburg — was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth