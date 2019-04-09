THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally beaten at bus station

D.C. police are investigating the beating death of a man who was found unconscious at a bus stop Monday night in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

The man was found about 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Benning Road NE, near the Mayfair community and Route 295. Police said that as of Tuesday afternoon they had not been able to identify him.

Police said they were called to the scene for a report of an assault in progress and that officers found the man suffering from trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The street has Metrorail tracks on the north side and a commercial strip on the south.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man found dead outside house

The body of a man was found Tuesday outside a home in Prince George’s County, and authorities said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police did not identify the victim, pending notification of his family.

About 6:15 a.m., police went to a home in the 8600 block of 20th Avenue in Adelphi for a “welfare check.” When officers arrived, they found the man “with trauma to his body,” officials said.

Detectives were trying to figure out a motive and the suspect or suspects.

The D.C. region has seen more than 70 homicides this year, according to a tracking conducted by The Washington Post. Of those, at least 21 were in Prince George’s County.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Thief takes SUV with sleeping infant

Prince William County police said someone took a woman’s car in Woodbridge on Saturday and drove off with it while the woman’s toddler was asleep inside.

Police said the woman told police she left her car unlocked, with the motor running about 2:25 p.m. Saturday while she ran inside a business in the 13400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The woman said she did not wish to disturb the 2-year-old.

After spending a brief time in the store, police said, the woman saw her Toyota SUV being driven away. The child was still inside, police said.

Officers began searching the area, and after a short time, they said, they found the vehicle and the child, who was uninjured, the police said.

They said an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the SUV.

— Martin Weil

