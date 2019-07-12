THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot near NoMa neighborhood

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Northwest Washington.

D.C. police said the incident happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street NW near the NoMa neighborhood.

Authorities said they received a call for a report of a shooting, and when officers arrived they found a man with “multiple gunshot wounds.” He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Clifton Telfaire of Northwest Washington.

Morgan Kane, commander of the 1st District, where the shooting happened, said in a Twitter video that the scene is “a heavily traveled area, so they’re hoping someone saw something that can help with the investigation.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man arrested in attack on Metro platform

Metro police said they arrested a 44-year-old man on an allegation of sexually assaulting a woman at the station platform in Cheverly, Md., on Thursday.

Transit police said the attack happened on the Vienna-bound platform of the Orange line at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. No witnesses were in the area, police officials said on Twitter.

Police said that after the attack, the alleged assailant boarded a train bound for the District and exited the system at the Deanwood station, the next stop on the line and in the District.

The Cheverly station manager reported the attack to police, who used cameras to find the suspect, a spokesman for the Metro Transit Police Department said.

Transit officers stopped Abraham Berhanu Taddesse of Cheverly near the Deanwood station and took him into custody, officials said. Metro investigators later obtained a warrant in Maryland charging him with rape in the first degree.

He does not yet have an attorney for the Maryland charge pending a court appearance and remains in custody in the District, said Thomas Healy, the attorney who represented him during an extradition hearing Friday.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

— Clarence Williams

Glenn Dale man slain, police investigating

Prince George’s County police are investigating the death of a man shot in Mount Rainier.

Hosheyah Smith, 20, of Glenn Dale, arrived at a hospital at around 6 p.m. Wednesday to be treated for injuries related to a shooting, police said. Smith had been shot near 37th and Shepherd streets before he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian killed in Baileys Crossroads

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning by a car in Northern Virginia, officials said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

Fairfax County Police said the incident happened near Leesburg Pike and Payne Street in the Baileys Crossroads area.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Officials said the driver stayed on the scene. It was not known if the driver suffered any injuries.

— Dana Hedgpeth

'Sea lice' is stinging Virginia swimmers

Swimmers at Virginia Beach have reported being itchy after taking a dip, and lifeguards at the popular beach town said it’s probably from being stung by what’s known as “sea lice.”

Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said on Friday that there was no clear reason for the recent increase, but that reports seem to be dropping.

“Water, wind, sun,” he said. “It’s just the luck of the draw kind of thing.”

Gill said “it comes and goes” in terms of people complaining about being bitten by sea lice. But he said there’s nothing that can be done to prevent it.

“They’re little larvae,” he said. “They’re just floating in the water.”

Last summer, sea lice were reported at Ocean City They’ve also been known to show up at Florida beaches.

If swimmers think they’ve been bitten, lifeguards at the beach recommended rinsing off after swimming and washing out bathing suits with fresh water.

— Dana Hedgpeth

D.C. police arrest suspect in June shooting near Brentwood Recreation Center

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that left woman dead

Man shot to death in Burrville area of Northeast Washington

