D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man just after midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of Queens Chapel Road in Northeast.
No details about the victim were released. A police spokeswoman said authorities were looking into whether the shooting was “justifiable by citizen” or self-defense.
— Keith L. Alexander
A 30-year-old man was killed just after midnight Saturday when he was struck by a car while crossing Layhill Road in the Wheaton-Glenmont area.
Montgomery County police said Alberto Alexander Duque, whose residence is unknown, was struck by a Toyota Prius. Duque died later at a nearby hospital.
A collision reconstruction team is investigating.
— Michael S. Rosenwald
A woman was killed early Saturday in College Park after the car she was driving hit a vehicle on Route 1, crossed the median and struck a pickup truck.
Prince George’s County police said the woman, whose name was not released, was heading south on Route 1 around 6:40 a.m. when the collisions occurred near Cherry Hill Road.
The incident is under investigation.
— Michael S. Rosenwald