THE DISTRICT

Police look into fatal shooting in Northeast

D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man just after midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of Queens Chapel Road in Northeast.

No details about the victim were released. A police spokeswoman said authorities were looking into whether the shooting was “justifiable by citizen” or self-defense.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

A 30-year-old man was killed just after midnight Saturday when he was struck by a car while crossing Layhill Road in the Wheaton-Glenmont area.

Montgomery County police said Alberto Alexander Duque, whose residence is unknown, was struck by a Toyota Prius. Duque died later at a nearby hospital.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating.

— Michael S. Rosenwald

Woman killed in College Park collisions

A woman was killed early Saturday in College Park after the car she was driving hit a vehicle on Route 1, crossed the median and struck a pickup truck.

Prince George’s County police said the woman, whose name was not released, was heading south on Route 1 around 6:40 a.m. when the collisions occurred near Cherry Hill Road.

The incident is under investigation.

— Michael S. Rosenwald