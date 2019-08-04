THE DISTRICT

Baltimore man, 46, killed in NE shooting

D.C. police said they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in Northeast Washington.

Police responded at 10:21 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street NE. Officers said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wendell Youngblood, 46, of Baltimore was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

— Laurel Demkovich

MARYLAND

Lightning, fire displace 6 residents, 2 dogs

Six residents and two dogs were displaced early Sunday after a lightning strike in Derwood, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire department responded about 2:45 a.m. to reports of a fire after lightning struck the roof of a townhouse in the 7700 block of Epsilon Drive. Two families were accounted for, officials said, and no one was injured.

The fire resulted in about $300,000 in damage, the department said.

— Laurel Demkovich

9 hospitalized from carbon monoxide

A child was in critical condition and eight other people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday at a cluster of homes outside Baltimore, authorities said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said five adults and three children were in stable condition Sunday in addition to the child in critical condition.

Fire officials said a portable generator created excess carbon monoxide and affected multiple homes on St. Clair Lane in Edgemere.

— Associated Press

