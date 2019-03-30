THE DISTRICT

Man dies after being shot in Northeast

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found early Saturday morning in the hallway of an apartment building in Northeast Washington.

Police identified the victim as Anthony Williams, 54. At 6:08 a.m., police were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of 62nd Street NE. Police said Williams had gunshot wounds and was unconscious when found.

Police said anyone with information should call 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

— Keith L. Alexander

Man charged in fatal shooting in courtyard

D.C. police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting two weeks ago of a man who was attacked in an apartment complex courtyard in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Deontay Britton, 25, of Northwest Washington was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. on March 14 in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW near a playground and the parking lot of the Columbia Heights Village apartments. The victim was identified as Dawud Debruhl, 25, of Northwest.

An arrest affidavit filed in court Friday says Britton admitted to shooting Debruhl in the back but told authorities that Debruhl had reached into his waistband as though he had a gun. The affidavit does not say whether the victim had a gun.

According to the affidavit, Britton said the shooting was the result of a dispute between people who live at the Columbia Heights Village apartments and others who live near Belmont Street.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Fairmount Heights death is investigated

Authorities in the small town of Fairmount Heights in Prince George’s County are investigating the fatal shooting of a transgender woman Saturday morning.

Fairmount Heights Police Chief Stephen R. Watkins said authorities were called to Aspen and Jost Streets about 6:23 a.m. They discovered the body of the woman who had been shot multiple times.

Watkins said the identify of the victim, who was in her 20s, has not been released pending notification of her family. The homicide, Watkins said, was the town’s first in the five years since he was named chief of police.

— Keith L. Alexander

