THE DISTRICT

Suspect identified in July 2 fatal shooting

D.C. police on Friday identified a suspect being sought in the July 2 shooting death of a man near Judiciary Square in Northwest Washington.

Reginald Johnson, 37, is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder while armed. He is described as black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He has green eyes and was last seen with a mohawk-style haircut.

Johnson is charged with shooting William Mayo, 34, of Southeast. The attack occurred about 5:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Second Street NW, about two blocks from D.C. police headquarters and several courthouses.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police investigating Landover homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in the area of E. Forest Rd. and Kent Village Drive in Landover. At approximately 12:10 a.m. Saturday, officers went to the location after a report of a shooting and found an adult male victim suffering from trauma to his body. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

— Teo Armus

VIRGINIA

Four boaters rescued, two still missing

Four people were rescued from the water in Portsmouth, Va., on Saturday after a recreational boat collided with an oyster barge that a tug was pushing near the James River Bridge.

Six people were in the 19-foot console boat, four of whom were rescued by “good Samaritans,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard and the Virginia Marine Police, as well as police from Newport News and Hampton Roads, were searching for the two remaining missing boaters Saturday afternoon. The Coast Guard closed the waterway between the James River Bridge and the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel.

— Michael Ruane