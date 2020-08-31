The large sound of the deployment could be heard for blocks. Smoke from the police munitions could be seen wafting in the air.

Two units of bike officers had pedaled into Black Lives Matter Plaza to descend on demonstrators, and clear the intersection at K Street. Police chased and tackled some protesters.

Dozens of demonstrators scattered to downtown streets and attempted to regroup to try to determine who might have been taken into custody or who may have needed medical treatment for dealing with irritants deployed by police.

About 10 minutes before the police action, small groups of protesters began arguing among themselves as some wanted to toss projectiles such as water bottles toward police.

For most of the evening, the majority of the crowd had moved peacefully in protest and stood in line yelling taunts at police on post at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

After the police action, some protesters said they witnessed water bottles being thrown at police and within minutes police officials gave orders for munitions to be fired and helmeted officers to advance.

Dominque Haralson, 31, said she saw at least five people taken into police custody. She questioned the level of force launched against the protesters, who were largely peaceful and said that police seemed to indiscriminately target anyone on Black Lives Matter Plaza. She said the tactics police deployed are why demonstrators are protesting.

“They create their own narrative. Everybody is a suspect,” she said. “During the day, Black Lives Matter Plaza is a photo op and at night, it’s a war zone.”

The confrontation came more than two hours after about 100 marchers and cyclists gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza around 10 p.m., before moving to nearby streets.

As they walked, protesters urged others to join them, chanting “Out of your homes and into the streets” and “If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no sleep.”

The group moved up 14th Street NW, stopping briefly at the intersection of Q Street in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Some in the crowd spoke of Tamir Rice and other Black people who have been killed by police and the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis.

The crowd soon was on the move again. Some in the group set off small fireworks, and spray painted on the street, sidewalks and plywood. They returned to Black Lives Matter Plaza around 11:30 p.m.

Protesters have gathered in the District for more than three months since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis is late May. Demonstrators have rallied against police brutality and racial injustice.