WASHINGTON — Police in the nation’s capital have released the identity of a woman whose burned body was found in a brush fire in Maryland over the summer.

News outlets report police say the woman has been identified as 24-year-old Marquita Lucas, of the District. A Tuesday police statement says Lucas’ body was found in August by firefighters working to extinguish a brush fire off U.S Route 50 in Bowie, Maryland.

An autopsy determined Lucas had suffered multiple injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide. District police say Lucas was killed at an area home, and the crime has been classified as domestic violence.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any further detail, including whether they have a suspect. The Washington Post reports no arrests in the case were made as of Tuesday.

