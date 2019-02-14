THE DISTRICT

Police seek man who allegedly exposed himself

Authorities said they’re looking for a man who has exposed himself to passersby in parts of Northeast.

One of the incidents happened around 8 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of L Street NE, not far from the H Street corridor. A video surveillance camera showed the man exposing himself in an inappropriate way, according to D.C. police.

Another incident happened around 8 a.m. on Feb. 4 about a block away in the 400 block of L Street NE. In that incident, police said, a man came up to a victim and allegedly exposed himself in an inappropriate way before he fled. The suspect was also recorded by a video surveillance camera.

Police officials said they believe the two incidents are related, and they remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Calif. man charged with setting fire at pizza shop

A 22-year-old man from California has been charged with setting fire last month to curtains at Comet Ping Pong pizza shop in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Northwest, according to federal law enforcement authorities.

Ryan Jaselskis, also known as Ryan Rimas, is charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey ordered the Northridge, Calif., man detained until a Feb. 19 hearing in U.S. district court. His attorney with the Federal Pubic Defender’s office did not respond to an interview request; relatives could not be reached.

While court documents allege Jaselskis set the Jan. 23 fire using lighter fluid, authorities provided no motive. In 2016, Comet Ping Pong was in the national news when it was targeted by a North Carolina man who showed up at the shop with a fully loaded AR-15 military-style rifle and a revolver seeking to investigate a viral Internet rumor known as “Pizzagate.”

The man, Edgar Maddison Welch, was investigating a false conspiracy theory that linked Hillary Clinton to an alleged child-sex-trafficking ring. Welch pleaded guilty to assault and a federal firearms charge in 2017 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

3rd man tied to two homicides is charged

A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide in White Oak in late January, police said.

Montgomery County police said Andy K. Panton, 20, of an unconfirmed address, is being held without bond after his arrest Monday.

Authorities said two men — Jordan A. Radway, 23, of Laurel, and Christian D. Roberts, of Silver Spring — were fatally shot Jan. 28 after the pair had gone to sell a quarter-pound of marijuana and arranged the sale with one of the suspects.

They were killed “execution-style” during a $600 marijuana sale, authorities said. The bullets hit the two men when they were inside a car.

Two other men — Dontaye Jamahl Hunt, 18, and Noah Foster Barnett, 18, — have been arrested in connection with the shootings. Hunt was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and Barnett was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Pool worker loses suit against rescuers

A man who nearly drowned in a Fairfax pool cannot hold police or a lifeguard responsible for not pulling him out of the water sooner, a federal judge ruled this week.

While suffering a psychotic break at the private pool where he worked three years ago, Mateusz Fijalkowski entered the water and held himself down by grabbing a drain. Police stopped a lifeguard from jumping in for two minutes and 44 seconds, after Fijalkowski had vomited and released all the air from his lungs.

After he was pulled from the water, he was revived with defibrillators and hospitalized for several days.

Fijalkowski sued, arguing that the delay violated his constitutional rights.

Fijalkowski came to the United States from Poland on a summer job program in 2016. He did not know how to swim or speak fluent English. After the pool incident he returned to Poland, having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

— Rachel Weiner