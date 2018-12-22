THE DISTRICT

Suspect sought in

fatal shooting in July

D.C. police are searching for a 37-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting in July of a man from Southeast Washington.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Juvon Julian Searles on a charge of second-degree murder while armed, police said Friday.

Searles is wanted in the death of 46-year-old Paul Williams Jr., who was shot multiple times on the night of July 24 in the 800 block of R Street NW. Williams died at a hospital.

Police said Searles “should be considered armed and dangerous” and are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 202-727-9099 or via text to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to people who provide information leading to the conviction of homicide suspects.

— Maria Sacchetti