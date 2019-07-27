About 39,000 Pepco customers lost power on Saturday afternoon, an outage that affected a wide swath of Northwest D.C., affecting parts of Shaw, Logan Circle U Street, Dupont Circle, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan neighborhoods.

A few dozen customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were also without electricity, according to the utility.

The outage, which began around 2:30 p.m. on an afternoon when temperatures in the city hovered around 90 degrees, silenced air conditioners and ceiling fans but set off automatic fire alarms. Traffic lights went dark and business halted along the commercial strips of U Street and 14th Street NW.

A Pepco spokesman said the outage stemmed from a problem at its Florida Avenue NW substation. “We are working to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible and are investigating the cause of this incident,” the utility said in a tweet.

Pepco officials could not say when power would be restored to all customers, but the electricity surged back to several neighborhoods around 4 p.m.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS, said calls from people stuck in elevators have been constantly rolling in. He did not know how many calls were logged, but said no one was injured.

This story will be updated

