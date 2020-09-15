The D.C. Council in July 2019 narrowly agreed to suspend competitive bidding and allow its current lottery operator Intralot to oversee the city’s monopoly on mobile and online betting. Investigations by The Washington Post showed the contract benefits a host of people with connections to city hall and that the primary local partner on the deal was in reality funded by Intralot and employed no D.C. residents.

AD

AD

Lawmakers defended the arrangement at the time as the best opportunity to launch sports betting before neighboring Virginia and Maryland could and raise money for important city program such as violence prevention and early childhood care.

But the budget they recently approved forecasts no sports betting revenue for those initiatives over the next several years. That’s a conservative estimate that will likely change, but it acknowledges the city cannot rely on bets to fund these programs.

Coronavirus has also hampered the launch of sports betting at private establishments, including arenas.

Capital One Arena in July started taking bets at kiosks in the box office as a precursor to a full-fledged sportsbook scheduled to open by the end of the year.

AD

Executives with Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the owner of the arena and the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, say sports betting is injecting life into a functionally dead arena with lines stretching out the door on some days.

AD

“We open up a building for three hours a night for an event and close down,” said Jim Van Stone, Monumental’s president of business operations and chief marketing officer. “This affords us a really great opportunity to build the arena landscape at a much larger level.”

Audi Field and Nationals Parks leaders have expressed interest in sports betting, but have not announced plans or applied for licenses. A slew of restaurants and bars have been approved to take sports bets, but have not started with coronavirus restrictions in place.

AD

Nicole Jordan, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Lottery which regulates sports betting, said the city expects to see revenues grow as coronavirus recedes. She noted bets surged from about $750,000 in July to $2.1 million in August with the return of fall sports.

“The pandemic is having a negative impact on every aspect of life today and, as expected, sports wagering is no exception,” Jordan wrote in an email. “While some major U.S. sports are returning to play, which is reflected in handle increase from July to August, game cancellations across leagues, and an abbreviated college football season with at least 75% fewer games combined with a dramatic drop in the District’s daytime commuter population will not only impact lottery generated revenue, but also revenue from privately-operated sports books.”

AD

But industry analysts say the pandemic alone is not to blame for the sluggish start to sports betting.

AD

They said the District’s app offers odds that are not competitive with illegal off-shore sportsbooks, meaning the city is not attracting the most seasoned gamblers who place the largest bets who would draw.

“Sports betting is not like a lottery game. In order to churn out revenue, you have to be taking a lot of bets in order to have your little cut amount to a meaningful amount of revenue,” said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for legalsportsbetting.com. “There’s not enough people in D.C. to make that happen at $10 or $20 a bet. That will not add up to any meaningful revenue. What you need is large bets. You need people with $10,000 who want to put that down.”

City officials say they expect those big betters to go to arena sportsbooks operated by seasoned industry players, such as the British company William Hill at Capital One Arena.

AD

AD

Joe Asher, head of William Hill’s U.S. operations, said xxxx

“You cannot ignore the fact the black market exists because it does and so we have to give a customer who may be betting in the black market we have to give him a reason to break up with his bookie and bet legally,” said Asher. “Its not the easiest thingto do because often times people had these relationships with their bookies for many many years. The best way to do it is really good product at a fair price.”

Jordan said the lottery’s “aim is to generate additional revenue for the District by attracting smaller wagers from casual bettors seeking a convenient form of entertainment.”

Sara Slane, a gambling industry consultant, questioned that model.

AD

“I don’t really understand that theory you are going to attract a person that doesn’t understand betting? I don’t think that’s the goal of any legal regulated market,” said Slane. “You want customers to come back and have fun.”

AD

While the app has processed more than 100,000 bets, some casual betters seem to also be wary.

GambetD.C. has a 1.6 star rating on the Apple Store based on user reviews, many citing the challenges in depositing money, poor customer service and a bad interface.

Jordan acknowledged many of the consumer concerns. She said many banks have declined to process sports betting transactions, barring many customers from paying for bets with their debit or credit cards. And the location restrictions on betting have also caused confusion because people cannot use their app on federal property or within a four block radius of arenas.