The dining room at A Rake's Progress at the Line Hotel, which opened in Adams Morgan late last year. The hotel’s developers gave $2 million as a concession to a neighborhood group that had opposed the project. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

A group of District residents several years ago procured $2 million from a developer in exchange for dropping their opposition to a proposed hotel. The group promised to use the money to start a nonprofit to help tenant groups and local businesses stave off gentrification.

The 220-room Line Hotel opened earlier this year in Adams Morgan to great fanfare, and the developer has provided the funding for the neighborhood’s Forget-Me-Not Fund.

But how the group is managing the funds has been the subject of questions within the community and is at the center of a recent lawsuit filed by one of the organizers who sought the settlement.

In her complaint, which was filed in D.C. Superior Court, Teresa Lopez, who lives around the corner from the hotel, says that the nonprofit’s leaders have declined to detail how the group has spent its funding. She asserts that the group excluded her from decisions regarding the money.

“I want them to tell the community how much is in the fund,” said Lopez, who filed the lawsuit in April after resigning from the fund’s board. “I want them to explain what they are planning to do with the money. I want . . . an accounting of what happened to the money.”

Daniel Hornal, a lawyer who helped establish the fund, has filed a motion to dismiss Lopez’s suit. He said in an email that Lopez had “full access” to the organization’s financial records as a board member, an assertion she denies.

Hornal listed several groups that have received funding from the group, including an Adams Morgan tenant association seeking to buy its building, a neighborhood health clinic, and a group fighting a nearby development project. In response to questions, he also acknowledged that there have been problems, citing an Adams Morgan merchant who, without authorization, withdrew $35,000 from the fund.

“There are always growing pains when you try something new, and no doubt we’ve had our share. But I’m proud of what the fund is doing,” Hornal said. “Our resources are nothing compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars controlled by the gentrifying developers, but we’re trying to squeeze the most we can out of the little we have.”

Lopez named several people in the suit, including Chris Otten, an activist who has fought numerous development projects in the District. Otten helped organize the group opposing the hotel and was also a key player in securing the $2 million settlement and setting up the nonprofit.

A hearing on Lopez’s complaint is slated for Friday.

Otten, in an email, described the lawsuit as “frivolous” and said he is no longer “involved in the day to day on the fund.”

As a nonprofit, the Forget-Me-Not Fund is required by the Internal Revenue Service to file yearly tax returns but has not done so since it was incorporated in 2016. Hornal said that an accountant initially hired by the group “turned out to have integrity problems.” The group has retained another accountant and received an extension from the IRS, Hornal said.

“The fund is committed to getting it right,” he said.

When developers proposed the hotel more than a decade ago, community leaders and residents welcomed the prospect of a new high-end neighborhood attraction. But others feared that it would create economic pressures for the area’s merchants and low-income residents.

Otten helped organize opponents, who fought the project at community meetings and Zoning Commission hearings, where the development team sought variances.

Lopez, who lives on Columbia Road, said she joined the fight after watching the impact of development along 14th Street NW and in Columbia Heights. “I saw what happened to people, and I didn’t want it to happen here,” said Lopez, 67, who sells shoes at a Maryland mall.

The developers of the hotel, led by Sydell Group of New York, offered the $2 million settlement, which Otten, Lopez and other opponents accepted in 2013. Hornal was the group’s attorney.

Two years later, Otten and Hornal helped establish the fund to support the formation of tenant associations “that would purchase buildings on behalf of tenants in low and middle-income buildings,” according to the organization’s bylaws. The group was also supposed to support “microbusinesses” and a “revival of entre­pre­neur­ship among those who would normally not have the proper resources.”

Beyond filing tax returns, the group is not required to publicly report its finances. But Adams Morgan leaders, business owners and activists have wondered how the group is fulfilling its mission. “We’ve all asked about the money for years,” said Pat Patrick, a neighborhood real estate broker and a member of the board of the Adams Morgan Business Improvement District. “Where is it, and where’s it going?”

Under the settlement, the developer was to pay the $2 million in phases. The group has distributed nearly $150,000 in grants and loaned another $150,000, Hornal said. He said the remainder is in the bank but declined to provide the amount.

The fund’s first grant was $126,500 to the Columbia Road Business Association, a group of merchants around the corner from the hotel.

Lopez wrote the grant application for that group while also serving on the board of the Forget-Me-Not Fund, but she said she recused herself when the board voted to approve the grant.

Lopez said she wanted to use the money to hire a lawyer to review the leases of the businesses along Columbia Road, to ensure that the owners understood their rights as they anticipated rising rents after the hotel’s opening. But Lopez said she lost control of the grant during a dispute with another merchant on the street, Blanca Aquino, owner of Latino Connections, who is also named in the lawsuit. Aquino declined to comment.

Another merchant named in Lopez’s lawsuit is Rabieh Malik, the owner of a discount clothing store on Columbia Road who is also on the fund’s board. Malik, in an interview, said he took $35,000 from the fund to pay back rent. He said he needed the money because his business has suffered as a result of construction in the area.

“Nobody can park because of the construction,” he said. “We lost a lot of business.”

Hornal said Malik took the money “without authorization from the board or anyone else” and that the fund has “initiated legal action to get the money returned.” He declined to elaborate.

The fund loaned $150,000 to a tenant association seeking to buy its 30-unit apartment building on Champlain Street, around the corner from the hotel, according to Paul Strauss, a lawyer for the association and the District’s “shadow senator,” a nonvoting liaison to Congress. Hornal described the building as “some of the very last affordable housing in the neighborhood.”

Martin Martinez, the Forget-Me-Not Fund’s executive director and a board member, lives in the building, though he recused himself from voting on the loan, Hornal said.

Other groups that have received funding include an Ethio­pian restaurant, which got $7,500 to help pay rent “on an emergency basis,” and Community of Hope, which got $13,863 to purchase a machine that screens for cervical cancer for its Adams Morgan health clinic.

Hornal said the fund also gave $12,500 to help pay legal expenses for opponents seeking to stop a developer from building an apartment tower on the site of the SunTrust Bank plaza at Columbia Road and 18th Street NW.

Otten is among those leading the opposition to developer PN Hoffman’s project. But the activist, who is also on the fund’s board, recused himself from voting on the grant “out of an abundance of caution,” Hornal said.