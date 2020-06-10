At a moment of intense national debate over how to fix the problem of police brutality while not undermining the role that police play in ensuring public safety, Bowser finds herself caught between both sides — striving to support civil rights and also the police department that she oversees.

Her critics say her gestures, including renaming a street and marching with demonstrators, are simply performance, not progress.

“Black Lives Matter is very critical of police. They’re critical of me,” Bowser said shortly after she hung the new “Black Lives Matter Plaza” sign outside the White House, and the group Black Lives Matter D.C. responded on Twitter, “This is a performative distraction from real policy changes. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history.”

The mayor continued: “That doesn’t mean that I don’t see them and support the things that will make our community safe.”

All 12 council members voted Tuesday for a sweeping package of reforms. One of the highlights of the law is a requirement that the city disclose, within 72 hours of a serious use of force, the name of the officer involved and the officer’s body camera footage.

Bowser, who has refused to release officers’ names and some body camera footage from previous incidents, objected to that portion of the law on Wednesday.

“The body-worn camera policies that we have in the District of Columbia were carefully considered by a lot of participants,” she said, wondering aloud whether the council’s rush to change the law might have consequences for future criminal prosecutions. “Anything that would hinder an investigation and prosecution, we would be concerned about.”

The mayor said on Wednesday that she would sign the emergency legislation, which passed with a veto-proof majority and remains in effect for 90 days, but she had no praise for the council’s steps. She said they should have waited for public hearings so constituents could weigh in first.

The police union has vigorously opposed the legislation and threatened a “mass exodus” of officers from the department.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Wednesday that he wishes he had had time to study the law’s provisions. For instance, the department does not use rubber pellets to dispel protesters, an activity banned by the new law. But officers do use a device that shoots rubber to disarm people with edged weapons such as knives, and he hopes the council did not ban that device.

When Newsham spoke at a budget hearing after the vote, Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), the chair of the public safety committee who spearheaded the legislation, cut short the chief’s lengthy opening statement.

“That just shows we don’t give a damn what the police have to say,” Newsham said of the council, agreeing with the mayor that his department has already made important reforms. “We’re just going to do what we think is right. . . . This unilateral legislation in knee-jerk fashion, considering the history of reform the MPD has went through, is concerning.”

Shortly before the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparking the protest movement that has spurred legislators, mayors and courts in other cities across the country to take steps toward major reforms to their police departments, Bowser proposed a budget for next year that would slightly increase funding for the police department while reducing funding for some non-police programs.

“Had the mayor viewed those violence diversion and other social programs as effective in stemming the homicide rate and other violent social problems, she would not have cut them,” said Chuck Thies, a longtime D.C. political strategist.

Thies described the difference between Bowser and the council members who now support more rapid reforms as a difference in philosophy about what strategies will make D.C.’s black community safer.

“Per Black Lives Matter, cops are bad. Cops make the world more dangerous. We need fewer cops,” he said. “Bowser, when she had ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted on 16th Street, although it was a brilliant public relations move and it certainly contributed to calming people and saying we’re with you . . . she doesn’t agree with Black Lives Matter.”

Next, council members are talking about paring back money from the police department and redirecting it toward social programs — the goal of activists who call for “defunding” the police. Again, Bowser will likely oppose cuts. But this time, the council may be much more divided.

A flood of tweets in response to Bowser’s dramatic gesture of painting the street and to a chart she tweeted on Wednesday that seemed to defend the size of the police budget, used the word over and over again:

“Defund. It’s a simple demand.”

“We said DEFUND.”

“WHEN WE SAY DEFUND WE MEAN IT.”

One activist wrote, “People who live here are furious because it’s a distraction. Mayor Bowser needs to talk about how she’s going to start reallocating budget from the police and instead she’s painting words.”